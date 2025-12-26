Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and More Celebrities Celebrating Christmas 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough

Source: @hayley.erbert/Instagram Derek Hough tied the knot with Hayley Erbert Hough in August 2023.

Derek Hough had a jolly, merry Christmas with his wife, Hayley, before welcoming their first baby together. "Last Christmas Eve, Just you and me, Before we become three ♥️," the soon-to-be mom captioned the upload, showing them sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber gave birth to her and Justin's first child together in August 2024.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself and her son, Jack, as they observed Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb

Source: @hodakotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb left 'TODAY' to spend more time with her children.

For Christmas 2025, Hoda Kotb and her loved ones captured a cute family photo while they were sporting matching green sweatshirts and miniature Santa hats.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez spent Christmas with her family.

"'Twas the night… 🎀✨🎄," Jennifer Lopez captioned an Instagram carousel featuring her family kicking off the Christmas season in matching pajamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Source: @lilyjcollins/Instagram Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell wed in September 2021.

Festive vibes took over Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's home as they opened the holiday season with their first baby, Tove Jane. "Our lil Tove's first Christmas and we're feeling all the magic of the holidays. Soaking in these moments in every way. Wishing you and yours the merriest Christmas and happiest holiday season..." the Emily in Paris actress shared the heartfelt caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey

Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' remains a festive song decades after its release.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey marked the special day with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, posing for photos with Santa Claus. "Christmas Eve 🎅🦌🦌🦌🦌," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share three children.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' home was in full holiday mode when their kids slipped into matching PJs for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Priyanka Chopra

Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband after the Jonas Brothers' tour reached a new milestone.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, spent Christmas together after the Jonas Brothers ended the North American leg of their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. "And it's a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas," the Quantico star wrote on Instagram. "I'm always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. 🥰."

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon posed with her daughter to capture the festive photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis has one child.

In a mirror selfie, Rumer Willis and her daughter, Louetta, coordinated their outfits as they set the tone for Christmas. "Merry Christmas Eve with love from our tiny family. 🎄," the mom-of-one captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows in a private ceremony in September.

Also celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a PDA-packed outing as they embraced the holiday spirit together.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens wed in 2023.