Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and More Celebrities Celebrating Christmas 2025
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET
Derek Hough
Derek Hough had a jolly, merry Christmas with his wife, Hayley, before welcoming their first baby together.
"Last Christmas Eve, Just you and me, Before we become three ♥️," the soon-to-be mom captioned the upload, showing them sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
For their first Christmas as a couple, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus went twinning in matching red pajamas and headbands.
"Merry Christmas ♥️," she greeted her fans.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself and her son, Jack, as they observed Christmas.
Hoda Kotb
For Christmas 2025, Hoda Kotb and her loved ones captured a cute family photo while they were sporting matching green sweatshirts and miniature Santa hats.
Jennifer Lopez
"'Twas the night… 🎀✨🎄," Jennifer Lopez captioned an Instagram carousel featuring her family kicking off the Christmas season in matching pajamas.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Festive vibes took over Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's home as they opened the holiday season with their first baby, Tove Jane.
"Our lil Tove's first Christmas and we're feeling all the magic of the holidays. Soaking in these moments in every way. Wishing you and yours the merriest Christmas and happiest holiday season..." the Emily in Paris actress shared the heartfelt caption.
Mariah Carey
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey marked the special day with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, posing for photos with Santa Claus.
"Christmas Eve 🎅🦌🦌🦌🦌," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker shared.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' home was in full holiday mode when their kids slipped into matching PJs for Christmas.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, spent Christmas together after the Jonas Brothers ended the North American leg of their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.
"And it's a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas," the Quantico star wrote on Instagram. "I'm always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. 🥰."
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, jumped into holiday mode together.
Rumer Willis
In a mirror selfie, Rumer Willis and her daughter, Louetta, coordinated their outfits as they set the tone for Christmas.
"Merry Christmas Eve with love from our tiny family. 🎄," the mom-of-one captioned the post.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Also celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a PDA-packed outing as they embraced the holiday spirit together.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
"happy holidays from me & mine to you & yours 🤍," Simone Biles greeted her fans on Instagram.
In the post, the Olympic gymnast posed with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in holiday-themed loungewear.