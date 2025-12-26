or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Christmas
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and More Celebrities Celebrating Christmas 2025

celebrities celebrating christmas photos
Source: @jlo/Instagram; @mariahcarey/Instagram

Celebrities made the most of the most wonderful time of the year. See their heartwarming holiday photos here!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough

derek hough
Source: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

Derek Hough tied the knot with Hayley Erbert Hough in August 2023.

Derek Hough had a jolly, merry Christmas with his wife, Hayley, before welcoming their first baby together.

"Last Christmas Eve, Just you and me, Before we become three ♥️," the soon-to-be mom captioned the upload, showing them sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
elizabeth hurley and billy ray cyrus
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship in April.

For their first Christmas as a couple, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus went twinning in matching red pajamas and headbands.

"Merry Christmas ♥️," she greeted her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber gave birth to her and Justin's first child together in August 2024.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself and her son, Jack, as they observed Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb

hoda kotb
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb left 'TODAY' to spend more time with her children.

For Christmas 2025, Hoda Kotb and her loved ones captured a cute family photo while they were sporting matching green sweatshirts and miniature Santa hats.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez spent Christmas with her family.

"'Twas the night… 🎀✨🎄," Jennifer Lopez captioned an Instagram carousel featuring her family kicking off the Christmas season in matching pajamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

lily collins and charlie mcdowell
Source: @lilyjcollins/Instagram

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell wed in September 2021.

Festive vibes took over Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's home as they opened the holiday season with their first baby, Tove Jane.

"Our lil Tove's first Christmas and we're feeling all the magic of the holidays. Soaking in these moments in every way. Wishing you and yours the merriest Christmas and happiest holiday season..." the Emily in Paris actress shared the heartfelt caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' remains a festive song decades after its release.

MORE ON:
Christmas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey marked the special day with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, posing for photos with Santa Claus.

"Christmas Eve 🎅🦌🦌🦌🦌," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

patrick and brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share three children.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' home was in full holiday mode when their kids slipped into matching PJs for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra
Source: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband after the Jonas Brothers' tour reached a new milestone.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, spent Christmas together after the Jonas Brothers ended the North American leg of their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

"And it's a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas," the Quantico star wrote on Instagram. "I'm always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you. 🥰."

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon posed with her daughter to capture the festive photo.

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, jumped into holiday mode together.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis

rumer willis
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis has one child.

In a mirror selfie, Rumer Willis and her daughter, Louetta, coordinated their outfits as they set the tone for Christmas.

"Merry Christmas Eve with love from our tiny family. 🎄," the mom-of-one captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

selena gomez and benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows in a private ceremony in September.

Also celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a PDA-packed outing as they embraced the holiday spirit together.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

simone biles and jonathan owens
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens wed in 2023.

"happy holidays from me & mine to you & yours 🤍," Simone Biles greeted her fans on Instagram.

In the post, the Olympic gymnast posed with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in holiday-themed loungewear.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.