Elizabeth Hurley's Dating History — From Hugh Grant to Billy Ray Cyrus and More

Hurley moved on with film producer Steve Bing, dating him for 18 months in the early 2000s. They welcomed their son, Damian, in 2002 following their split, although the investor initially claimed he was not in an exclusive relationship with the Bedazzled actress at the time she conceived the baby.

"It is her choice to be a single mother," Bing said in a statement. "If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent."

Meanwhile, Hurley insisted she was "completely loyal and faithful" to her ex-boyfriend prior to their breakup.

In June 2002, a DNA test confirmed the businessman is the biological father of Hurley's only son.