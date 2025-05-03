Elizabeth Hurley's Dating History — From Hugh Grant to Billy Ray Cyrus and More
Hugh Grant
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant dated for 13 years after meeting on the set of Remando Al Viento in 1987. Although they broke up, they have remained close friends.
"He remains my best friend to this day, but … he really used to annoy me," she said of Grant during a 2015 appearance on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I love him, but he's very annoying."
Denis Leary
Hurley sparked affair rumors with Denis Leary after working together in Double Whammy and Dawg. They never commented on the buzz, which eventually died down.
Theodore Forstmann
In 2000, the Gossip Girl alum was briefly linked to Theodore Forstmann, who died in November 2011 at the age of 71 following his battle with brain cancer. They never commented on the romance rumors.
Steve Bing
Hurley moved on with film producer Steve Bing, dating him for 18 months in the early 2000s. They welcomed their son, Damian, in 2002 following their split, although the investor initially claimed he was not in an exclusive relationship with the Bedazzled actress at the time she conceived the baby.
"It is her choice to be a single mother," Bing said in a statement. "If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent."
Meanwhile, Hurley insisted she was "completely loyal and faithful" to her ex-boyfriend prior to their breakup.
In June 2002, a DNA test confirmed the businessman is the biological father of Hurley's only son.
Steve Nash
After Hurley's split from Bing, she began a brief relationship with Steve Nash.
"They just vibed," the former NBA star's agent, Bill Duffy, told Sports Illustrated in 2001. "They ended up hanging out, and there was some chemistry. The relationship is authentic."
Arun Nayar
In 2007, Hurley and Arun Nayar tied the knot after nearly four years of dating. They held the first ceremony in England and a second celebration in India.
The model shocked her followers when she announced their separation on X, confirming their family and friends were aware of their breakup.
She formally filed for divorce in London's High Court in April 2011, citing Nayar's unreasonable behavior as the cause for the filing. They finalized the proceedings in the same year.
Shane Warne
Before Hurley submitted the divorce papers, she was photographed kissing Australian cricket star Shane Warne outside a London restaurant in December 2010. They got engaged in 2011 but called it quits in 2013.
In a 2018 interview with The Mirror, the King of Spin reflected on their relationship, saying he missed "the love we had."
"My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life," Warne continued.
Justin Theroux
Hurley sparked romance rumors with Justin Theroux after they were seen together at events in Morocco in 2019. However, the Runaways star refuted the claims in an interview while she was at the B----- Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in May 2019.
"They're definitely not true. We did a job together, and he's a very nice chap, but they're definitely not true," Hurley told Us Weekly.
Billy Ray Cyrus
Just in time for Easter! On April 20, Hurley debuted her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus in a collaborative Instagram post featuring a photo of the singer-songwriter planting a kiss on her cheek.
The pair struck up a romance years after their first meeting on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise on Nevis, an island in the Caribbean Sea.
After Hurley and Cyrus made their Instagram debut, a source said the couple had "a great time shooting that movie together."
"It was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him," an insider told People. "Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They've been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She's very warm, positive and the best to be around."
One week later, Hurley offered a glimpse of their relationship in .
"Tennessee weekend ❤️," she captioned the upload, which included a photo of herself posing with her new man next to a tree.