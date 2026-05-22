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On-Screen Siblings to Real-Life Couples: Hollywood's Surprising Romances

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

Hollywood has witnessed some unexpected romances, especially when actors portray siblings on-screen.

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May 22 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA
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Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp shocked Everwood fans when they began dating after their 2004 meeting. The Marvel star recounted the mixed reactions they faced from the public due to their familial roles.

"Yeah, we've pretty much gotten used to the response of, 'Ew, that's weird. That's creepy,'" Pratt said in an interview with TV Guide in August 2006.

He noted that while friends and family supported their relationship, they occasionally encountered disapproving fans.

"The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while, we get that one person that's like, 'That's really creepy. You just kissed your sister,'" he added.

Their romance lasted nearly three years before they decided to go their separate ways.

Following their breakup, Pratt married Anna Faris in 2009, and the couple welcomed their son Jack in 2012 before divorcing in 2018.

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Lauren Graham and Peter Krause

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

Another notable pairing is Lauren Graham and Peter Krause, who developed a romantic relationship while portraying siblings on the series Parenthood, which premiered in 2010.

Graham reflected on their connection, stating, "We couldn't stop talking."

Their conversations delved into more significant topics, showcasing their compatibility beyond acting.

Once they acknowledged their feelings, Graham explained, "Once we got together, there was no game play[ing]."

Their relationship evolved rapidly, leaving both actors with a newfound understanding of love's unpredictable nature.

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Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

After their meeting on the set of the 1980s sitcom Bosom Buddies, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson worked together in the 1985 film Volunteers. They later played siblings in Sleepless in Seattle.

The couple tied the knot in 1988 and welcomed sons Chet and Truman in 1990 and 1995, respectively.

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Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower, who played siblings Clary Fray and Jace Wayland in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, sparked dating rumors while filming the 2013 flick. They broke up the same year the film was released, though they seemingly rekindled their romance in 2015 before calling it quits for good in 2018.

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Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

Gossip Girl costars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley were together from 2007 to 2010. Despite the breakup, they continued working on the hit series until it ended in 2012.

Their characters dated throughout the show, though it was later revealed they were stepsiblings.

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Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: MEGA

From playing twins Brandon and Brenda on Beverly Hills, 90210, Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley struck up a romance and briefly dated during the show's first season.

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