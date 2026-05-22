On-Screen Siblings to Real-Life Couples: Hollywood's Surprising Romances

Hollywood has witnessed some unexpected romances, especially when actors portray siblings on-screen.

Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp shocked Everwood fans when they began dating after their 2004 meeting. The Marvel star recounted the mixed reactions they faced from the public due to their familial roles.

"Yeah, we've pretty much gotten used to the response of, 'Ew, that's weird. That's creepy,'" Pratt said in an interview with TV Guide in August 2006.

He noted that while friends and family supported their relationship, they occasionally encountered disapproving fans.

"The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while, we get that one person that's like, 'That's really creepy. You just kissed your sister,'" he added.

Their romance lasted nearly three years before they decided to go their separate ways.

Following their breakup, Pratt married Anna Faris in 2009, and the couple welcomed their son Jack in 2012 before divorcing in 2018.