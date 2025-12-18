Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Loved 'Each One' of Their Kids Before Horrific Murders, Insists Pal Rita Wilson: 'They Did Everything Right'

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Wilson was a first-hand witness of the love Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had for their children. In a sorrowful tribute to her late friends — who were murdered inside of their home on Sunday, December 14 — Rita reflected on the admirable qualities Rob and Michele had as parents. Rob's Sleepless in Seattle costar shared her emotional words in an essay published by Variety on Wednesday, December 17, just hours after the famous film director's son Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the slayings of his mom and dad.

Source: MEGA Rita Wilson paid tribute to the Reiners in an essay for 'Variety.'

In her message, Rita said Rob and Michele "made the world a better place" and "loved their kids." "Each one," Rita insisted, including Nick despite the troubled drug addict being accused of killing his parents. "They did everything right. They loved. They were loved," she continued of Rob and Michele — who shared three kids: Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28. Rob was also a father to his daughter Tracy, 61, whom he adopted after marrying her mother and his first wife, Penny Marshall, in 1971.

Source: MEGA Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, starred alongside Rob Reiner in 'Sleepless in Seattle.'

Aside from starring alongside Rob in Sleepless in Seattle, which also featured her husband, Tom Hanks, Rita played a main character in the 1999 film The Story of Us — directed by the late Hollywood icon. Rita noted how the heightened tragedy of the situation overshadows the legacy Rob and Michele left behind.

Rita Wilson Admits Rob and Michele Reiner's Lives Ending 'Doesn't Make Sense'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were murdered on Sunday, December 14.

"It's hard to reconcile the goodness they offered to the world with this ending," the Jingle All the Way actress admitted. "It doesn’t make sense. But how they lived makes all the sense in the world." Reflecting on her favorite memories with the Reiners, Rita recalled not only the "work we did together," but precious chats she would have with both Rob and Michele on various occasions.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was accused of killing them.