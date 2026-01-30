or
Article continues below advertisement
Celebrities Who Faced Eviction From Their Homes — From Mickey Rourke to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

celebrities who faced eviction from their homes
Source: MEGA

These celebrities proved that even the biggest stars in the industry could face eviction in real life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes

amanda bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes retired from acting in 2010.

Amanda Bynes' Hollywood downfall included her infamous eviction from a New York City apartment building.

In June 2013, the All That alum was forced out of the property in The Big Apple following her arrest earlier that month.

"[Bynes] was notified that she is no longer welcome as a tenant in the building in light of recent events," a source told a news outlet at the time. "At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, movers showed up and removed Amanda's belongings from her apartment. She is officially gone from the building."

Residents reportedly complained about Bynes multiple times due to her marijuana use and rude behavior. The apartment's landlord also described her as a "disrespectful rulebreaker," prompting the management company to terminate her lease agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

Brett Butler

brett butler
Source: MEGA

Brett Butler has dealt with substance abuse that led to financial struggles.

Grace Under Fire actress Brett Butler revealed she was broke and facing eviction from her Los Angeles apartment after falling six months behind on rent.

Her friend Lon Strickler started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her financially.

"I told him, 'I might've waited too long to do this, but I am so s------ right now,'" she recalled in 2021. "I've been ashamed. Almost ashamed to death."

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Love

courtney love
Source: MEGA

Courtney Love has made headlines due to different scandals and controversies.

Courtney Love faced eviction from her townhouse in Manhattan's West Village after she allegedly set it on fire in 2011.

According to reports, she was living in the $27,000-per-month property when she destroyed its decorations. Although the eviction became the center of a lawsuit between Love and her landlord, E! News later confirmed the singer would stay in the house after a judge ruled she did not owe the owner $54,000 of back rent.

"We are very pleased the court agreed with our position and the court granted Courtney's motion dismissing the landlord's case," her lawyer said in a statement. "Courtney is not being evicted. As the court properly determined, the lawsuit was wrongly filed in the wrong place because Courtney was current on her rent. In fact, she paid her rent on time if not before the due date every month. We have always said this was a baseless claim in which the landlord was in correctly [sic] seeking future rent. And the court agreed."

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

denise richards and aaron phypers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards in July 2025.

Mickey Rourke

On December 26, 2025, a judge approved the landlord's request to evict Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers from a Calabasas, Calif., home due to unpaid rent, amounting to $84,000. They first rented the home in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak

kim zolciak
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak was married to Kroy Biermann for about 12 years.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were driven out of their Georgia home by U.S. Marshals in April 2025. They allegedly failed to move out in a timely manner after selling the property in January of that year.

According to court documents, they were "ejected" after the marshals were "commanded" to remove the ex-couple "with his/her property hereon from said house and premises and to deliver full and quiet possession" to the buyers.

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke

mickey rourke
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke launched a fundraiser after receiving an eviction notice.

OK! learned Mickey Rourke would be forced to vacate his home as he owed over $59,000 in unpaid rent in December 2025. He was given a three-day notice on January 4, the same day he was spotted checking into a West Hollywood, Calif., hotel with his dog.

Amid the troubles, a GoFundMe page was created asking fans to donate and help Rourke avoid eviction. While the fundraiser was created by Liya-Joelle Jones for Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, the Iron Man 2 actor slammed the "embarrassing" GoFundMe.

"If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," he said on Instagram. "Whoever did this, I don't know why they did it, I don't understand it. I wouldn't know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."

Rourke added, "You know, my life is very simple. I don't go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing, but I'm sure I'll get over it like anything else."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyga

tyga
Source: MEGA

Tyga went through an eviction case involving his landlord.

In August 2016, Tyga reached an agreement with his landlord regarding his eviction case.

The "Taste" rapper reportedly agreed to pay $16,000 per month for the house but stopped giving payments three months after moving in. He also allegedly abandoned the house "sometime prior" to October 31, 2012.

Per the court documents, the landlord later found Tyga caused $480,285 worth of damages on the house, which he reportedly did not settle.

