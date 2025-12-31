or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards and Ex Aaron Phypers Evicted From Calabasas Home Over Shocking $84K Rent Debt

split photo of Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were allegedly evicted from their Calabasas home.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers find themselves in a tight spot as a Los Angeles judge ordered their eviction from a Calabasas, Calif., home due to unpaid rent.

Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that a judge approved the landlord’s request to evict the former couple on Friday, December 26. The pair reportedly owe a staggering $84,000 in unpaid rent, prompting the legal action.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were ordered to vacate their Calabasas home.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were ordered to vacate their Calabasas home.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The landlord is also seeking compensation for attorney fees and damages related to the eviction.

Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, signed the lease for the property in June 2020, along with a $24,000 security deposit. The fallout surrounding their relationship is compounded by their ongoing contentious divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair split in July.
Source: MEGA

The pair split in July.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, Richards claimed she moved out of the house two years prior, believing Phypers’ family would only reside there temporarily. According to her court filing, she informed Phypers that he would be responsible for the rent starting in January, while his family remained in the home.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The former couple reportedly owes $84,000.
Source: MEGA

The former couple reportedly owes $84,000.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The landlord had allegedly attempted to reach Phypers regarding the overdue rent for the past six months but was unsuccessful, leading to the eviction notice served to both Richards and Phypers since both names are on the lease.

Article continues below advertisement

Through her legal filing, Richards alleged that Phypers and his family caused “severe damage” to the house, describing it as being “in a state of disarray.”

In November, she secured a permanent restraining order against Phypers, claiming he abused her during their marriage — allegations he has denied. Shortly thereafter, he filed for an emergency hearing regarding his spousal support case, warning that he faced the risk of homelessness.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Their eviction comes amid a bitter and ongoing divorce battle.
Source: MEGA

Their eviction comes amid a bitter and ongoing divorce battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Phypers claimed in the filed documents that he was in danger of being evicted “at any time” for owing $125,000 in past due rent and $10,090 in overdue HOA fees.

“I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards],” he stated.

He detailed his mounting utility bills, including $3,543 for a past-due water bill for reconnection, $13,000 for overdue gas, $12,000 for overdue electricity, and additional charges for waste management and special trash removal.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.