Denise Richards and Ex Aaron Phypers Evicted From Calabasas Home Over Shocking $84K Rent Debt

Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers find themselves in a tight spot as a Los Angeles judge ordered their eviction from a Calabasas, Calif., home due to unpaid rent. Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that a judge approved the landlord’s request to evict the former couple on Friday, December 26. The pair reportedly owe a staggering $84,000 in unpaid rent, prompting the legal action.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were ordered to vacate their Calabasas home.

The landlord is also seeking compensation for attorney fees and damages related to the eviction. Richards, 54, and Phypers, 53, signed the lease for the property in June 2020, along with a $24,000 security deposit. The fallout surrounding their relationship is compounded by their ongoing contentious divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

Source: MEGA The pair split in July.

In August, Richards claimed she moved out of the house two years prior, believing Phypers’ family would only reside there temporarily. According to her court filing, she informed Phypers that he would be responsible for the rent starting in January, while his family remained in the home.

Source: MEGA The former couple reportedly owes $84,000.

The landlord had allegedly attempted to reach Phypers regarding the overdue rent for the past six months but was unsuccessful, leading to the eviction notice served to both Richards and Phypers since both names are on the lease.

Through her legal filing, Richards alleged that Phypers and his family caused “severe damage” to the house, describing it as being “in a state of disarray.” In November, she secured a permanent restraining order against Phypers, claiming he abused her during their marriage — allegations he has denied. Shortly thereafter, he filed for an emergency hearing regarding his spousal support case, warning that he faced the risk of homelessness.

Source: MEGA Their eviction comes amid a bitter and ongoing divorce battle.

Phypers claimed in the filed documents that he was in danger of being evicted “at any time” for owing $125,000 in past due rent and $10,090 in overdue HOA fees. “I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless the hearing can be advanced to an earlier date and orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards],” he stated.