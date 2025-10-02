or
Celebrities' First Pitch Moments at MLB Games: From BTS' V to Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman and More

celebrities first pitch moments mlb bts v christopher briney
Source: MEGA; MLB

These stars just made MLB games more exciting with their memorable ceremonial first pitches!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

John C. Reilly

john c reilly
Source: MLB

That's what friends are for!

Before throwing out his ceremonial first pitch in July, John C. Reilly united the supporters of the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays as they invited them to join him in singing "Happy Birthday" to his pal Jack White.

As Reilly belted out his birthday greeting, White appeared on the screen looking happy, shocked and embarrassed.

Nicholas Hoult

nicholas hoult
Source: MLB

On July 27, Superman: Legacy star Nicholas Hoult kicked things off with the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

amaya espinal and bryan arenales
Source: MLB

Before their split, Love Island USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales flaunted their relationship when they delivered the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game at Fenway Park. Photos showed the then-couple turning up the heat by sharing a tender kiss while on the mound.

Noah Wyle

noah wyle
Source: MLB

With the support of his family, The Pitt star Noah Wyle tossed the ceremonial pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hayden Christensen

hayden christensen
Source: MEGA
Star Wars fans enjoyed Hayden Christensen's MLB moment when he took the mound to throw out the first pitch of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Wrigley Field on August 15.

He later hyped the audience by singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with his daughter, Briar Rose.

Novak Djokovic

novak djokovic
Source: MLB

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic let go of his racket to take center stage with the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Lisa Ann Walter

lisa ann walter
Source: MLB

Cheers erupted across Camden Yards when Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter threw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies game.

Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman

christopher briney and sean kaufman
Source: MLB

The Summer I Turned Pretty hunks Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman thrilled fans with their memorable first pitch at Yankee Stadium just before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox faced off on the field.

BTS V

bts v
Source: MEGA

BTS member V threw his "smooth like butter" first pitch, drawing cheers ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.

