Celebrities' First Pitch Moments at MLB Games: From BTS' V to Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman and More
Oct. 2 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
John C. Reilly
That's what friends are for!
Before throwing out his ceremonial first pitch in July, John C. Reilly united the supporters of the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays as they invited them to join him in singing "Happy Birthday" to his pal Jack White.
As Reilly belted out his birthday greeting, White appeared on the screen looking happy, shocked and embarrassed.
Nicholas Hoult
On July 27, Superman: Legacy star Nicholas Hoult kicked things off with the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
Before their split, Love Island USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales flaunted their relationship when they delivered the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game at Fenway Park. Photos showed the then-couple turning up the heat by sharing a tender kiss while on the mound.
Noah Wyle
With the support of his family, The Pitt star Noah Wyle tossed the ceremonial pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars fans enjoyed Hayden Christensen's MLB moment when he took the mound to throw out the first pitch of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Wrigley Field on August 15.
He later hyped the audience by singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with his daughter, Briar Rose.
Novak Djokovic
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic let go of his racket to take center stage with the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.
Lisa Ann Walter
Cheers erupted across Camden Yards when Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter threw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies game.
Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman
The Summer I Turned Pretty hunks Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman thrilled fans with their memorable first pitch at Yankee Stadium just before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox faced off on the field.
BTS V
BTS member V threw his "smooth like butter" first pitch, drawing cheers ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.