Celebrities' First Pitch Moments at MLB Games: From BTS' V to Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman and More

John C. Reilly

That's what friends are for! Before throwing out his ceremonial first pitch in July, John C. Reilly united the supporters of the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays as they invited them to join him in singing "Happy Birthday" to his pal Jack White. As Reilly belted out his birthday greeting, White appeared on the screen looking happy, shocked and embarrassed.

Nicholas Hoult

On July 27, Superman: Legacy star Nicholas Hoult kicked things off with the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Before their split, Love Island USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales flaunted their relationship when they delivered the ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game at Fenway Park. Photos showed the then-couple turning up the heat by sharing a tender kiss while on the mound.

Noah Wyle

With the support of his family, The Pitt star Noah Wyle tossed the ceremonial pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hayden Christensen

Star Wars fans enjoyed Hayden Christensen's MLB moment when he took the mound to throw out the first pitch of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Wrigley Field on August 15. He later hyped the audience by singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with his daughter, Briar Rose.

Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic let go of his racket to take center stage with the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Lisa Ann Walter

Cheers erupted across Camden Yards when Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter threw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies game.

Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty hunks Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman thrilled fans with their memorable first pitch at Yankee Stadium just before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox faced off on the field.

BTS V

