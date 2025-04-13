Prank You Very Much! Celebrities' Funniest April Fools' Jokes

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney were at a dinner party when he tricked her into jumping into the pool — alone.

"I went to the bathroom and came out and there was George and someone else going, 'We're gonna go in the pool,' and I was like, 'Really?'" she recalled. "And so I held their hands and on the count of three … I jump, and they let go, and I go in the pool."

She added, "The sad part was I wore this cute little lace dress that I paid a lot of money for, and as I got out, it started disintegrating."