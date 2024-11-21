David Beckham's Transformation Gallery: From Football Star to Style Icon

David posed for the camera at the UNICEF's 70th-anniversary event.

In the previous year, he launched a new fund to mark his tenth year as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"I feel so honored to be part of UNICEF's amazing work for children," he said. "Today, the need to help children has never been greater and since retiring, I have more time and I want to do so much more."

David then shared the story behind his project at the time, saying, "7 represents my ongoing commitment to helping children who need it most around the world. This is me stepping up my support — because I can, because I want to, because the outcome will help change the lives of millions of children."