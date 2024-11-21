David Beckham's Transformation Gallery: From Football Star to Style Icon
2004
David Beckham stunned fans when he helped launch London's first adidas sports performance store in 2004.
2007
On his 32nd birthday, David spent time with his wife, Victoria Beckham, at Cipriani.
"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and s--- and beautiful and charming," the former professional footballer said of his first meeting with Victoria, telling People it was "love at first sight."
David continued, "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."
2008
David stepped out wearing a plain white shirt, plaid shorts and slippers. He completed his casual look with a pair of aviators.
2009
The football icon played for his then-new club, AC Milan, during a match in Italy.
2012
In April 2012, David showed off his unmatched football skills during a game in Carson, Calif.
2013
The now-49-year-old former athlete enjoyed a day off at the U.S. Open 2013 Men's Singles Final.
2014
David looked dapper in his formal attire when he attended a press conference in Miami, Fla.
2016
David posed for the camera at the UNICEF's 70th-anniversary event.
In the previous year, he launched a new fund to mark his tenth year as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
"I feel so honored to be part of UNICEF's amazing work for children," he said. "Today, the need to help children has never been greater and since retiring, I have more time and I want to do so much more."
David then shared the story behind his project at the time, saying, "7 represents my ongoing commitment to helping children who need it most around the world. This is me stepping up my support — because I can, because I want to, because the outcome will help change the lives of millions of children."
2017
The Beckham star and his wife enjoyed a date at a French restaurant amid their busy schedules.
2018
David's growing beard and mustache made him look even manlier at the unveiling of the new VinFast cars in Paris, France.
2019
David rocked his green bomber suede jacket and matching brown pants at an event in Paris.
2020
Despite being in his 40s, David has maintained his ripped physique. In 2020, he was pictured shirtless while playing soccer in Miami.
2021
The Salford City's co-owner rocked his casual look during a public outing in New York City.
2022
Hot dad! David flaunted his tattooed and chiseled body during a walk on a beach in France.
2023
David sported a dark suit at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 during Paris Fashion Week.
2024
David looked stylish in his elegant suit at the Wimbledon Day 1.