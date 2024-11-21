or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > David Beckham
OK LogoPHOTOS

David Beckham's Transformation Gallery: From Football Star to Style Icon

david beckhams transformation gallery
Source: MEGA

David Beckham's stunning transformation has made his fans fall in love with him even more!

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David Beckham stunned fans when he helped launch London's first adidas sports performance store in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

On his 32nd birthday, David spent time with his wife, Victoria Beckham, at Cipriani.

"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and s--- and beautiful and charming," the former professional footballer said of his first meeting with Victoria, telling People it was "love at first sight."

David continued, "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David stepped out wearing a plain white shirt, plaid shorts and slippers. He completed his casual look with a pair of aviators.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The football icon played for his then-new club, AC Milan, during a match in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In April 2012, David showed off his unmatched football skills during a game in Carson, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The now-49-year-old former athlete enjoyed a day off at the U.S. Open 2013 Men's Singles Final.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David looked dapper in his formal attire when he attended a press conference in Miami, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David posed for the camera at the UNICEF's 70th-anniversary event.

In the previous year, he launched a new fund to mark his tenth year as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"I feel so honored to be part of UNICEF's amazing work for children," he said. "Today, the need to help children has never been greater and since retiring, I have more time and I want to do so much more."

David then shared the story behind his project at the time, saying, "7 represents my ongoing commitment to helping children who need it most around the world. This is me stepping up my support — because I can, because I want to, because the outcome will help change the lives of millions of children."

MORE ON:
David Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Beckham star and his wife enjoyed a date at a French restaurant amid their busy schedules.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David's growing beard and mustache made him look even manlier at the unveiling of the new VinFast cars in Paris, France.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David rocked his green bomber suede jacket and matching brown pants at an event in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Despite being in his 40s, David has maintained his ripped physique. In 2020, he was pictured shirtless while playing soccer in Miami.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Salford City's co-owner rocked his casual look during a public outing in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hot dad! David flaunted his tattooed and chiseled body during a walk on a beach in France.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

David sported a dark suit at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 during Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image

David looked stylish in his elegant suit at the Wimbledon Day 1.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.