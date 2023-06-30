OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Dodges Questions About His Bedridden Mother as He Leaves Her Apartment

madonna
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Madonna's son is keeping quiet!

On Friday, June 30, Rocco Ritchie avoided speaking to the press about his bedridden mother's medical condition after visiting her apartment.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: mega

The 22-year-old was spotted entering Madonna's New York City home in an all-black athletic outfit and later left in black fitted trousers and a colorful knit collared shirt. The pop sensation's son appeared in good spirits while exiting the home, even flashing a smile to the paparazzi.

As OK! previously reported, the "Material Girl" singer had to cancel her upcoming Celebration Tour due to a serious medical issue that landed her in the ICU.

Article continues below advertisement

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the Queen of Pop's manager Guy Oseary posted on Instagram Wednesday, June 28.

It was later reported that the mother-of-four was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been rehearsing.

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he explained. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

Madonna's tour was set to begin Saturday, July 18, in Vancouver, Canada.

MORE ON:
Madonna

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary concluded the message.

While the Celebration Tour is canceled as of now, an insider spilled the vocalist herself wants to get back into the studio, despite her current health woes.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: mega

"Madonna doesn't want to cancel her tour," a source said to a news outlet. "She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she's ready."

However, Madonna's "team doesn't want to push her" as she recovers from the traumatic incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"She had been putting in 12-hour days," a second insider said about the "Like a Virgin" musician, who believes her intense schedule could have led to the health complications. "She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.