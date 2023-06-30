Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Dodges Questions About His Bedridden Mother as He Leaves Her Apartment
Madonna's son is keeping quiet!
On Friday, June 30, Rocco Ritchie avoided speaking to the press about his bedridden mother's medical condition after visiting her apartment.
The 22-year-old was spotted entering Madonna's New York City home in an all-black athletic outfit and later left in black fitted trousers and a colorful knit collared shirt. The pop sensation's son appeared in good spirits while exiting the home, even flashing a smile to the paparazzi.
As OK! previously reported, the "Material Girl" singer had to cancel her upcoming Celebration Tour due to a serious medical issue that landed her in the ICU.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the Queen of Pop's manager Guy Oseary posted on Instagram Wednesday, June 28.
It was later reported that the mother-of-four was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been rehearsing.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he explained. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."
Madonna's tour was set to begin Saturday, July 18, in Vancouver, Canada.
"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary concluded the message.
While the Celebration Tour is canceled as of now, an insider spilled the vocalist herself wants to get back into the studio, despite her current health woes.
"Madonna doesn't want to cancel her tour," a source said to a news outlet. "She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she's ready."
However, Madonna's "team doesn't want to push her" as she recovers from the traumatic incident.
"She had been putting in 12-hour days," a second insider said about the "Like a Virgin" musician, who believes her intense schedule could have led to the health complications. "She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work."