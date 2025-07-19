Hot Celebrities Who Love Ice Baths: Jason Momoa, Lady Gaga and More
Alyssa Milano
More celebrities are incorporating ice baths into their routines — including Alyssa Milano!
In April 2022, the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later actress slipped into a bathing suit as she prepared herself to dive into an icy bath.
"This is me about to get into a cold plunge. It took me 15 minutes to talk myself into getting in it and once I got in…it was just as un-delightful as I thought it would be. Tomorrow I'm going to try to elongate my exposure time from 4 seconds to 6 seconds. Wish me luck. #coldplunge," she captioned the post.
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth braved the cold and immersed himself in a freezing bath in a November 2022 Instagram video.
"I took the plunge with this #LimitlesswithCentr challenge. Nothing quite like a relaxing bath filled with ice! Check out more with @centrfit," he shared, referring to the personalized digital health and fitness app he officially launched in 2019.
David Beckham
Wearing only a Calvin Klein underwear and a knitted hat, David Beckham received his much-needed ice-cold therapy while his wife, Victoria, captured the moment.
"Let's all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You're welcome!😂," the former Spice Girls member captioned the upload.
Jason Momoa
Aquaman star Jason Momoa enjoyed cold water immersion for muscle recovery during an August 2022 trip, stepping into a chest freezer filled with cold water and ice cubes.
He shared in the caption, "love u @samoanstuntman for opening your home and spending quality time with our ohanas. unite the tribes kolohe knew. love the spirit we got going grateful to finally be home CHIEF OF WAR. aloha j. @zippys strong 🤣🤣🤣."
Lady Gaga
Days before her appearance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga submerged herself in a tub of ice as part of her wellness routine.
She simply captioned the August 2020 photo, "🌧❄️. #vmas."
Lewis Hamilton
To speed up recovery, Lewis Hamilton regularly treats himself to cold plunges.
In April 2023, he let the cold bite as he sat inside a tub, wearing nothing but dark-colored shorts during the soak.
"What does it mean to be motivated? For me it means choosing to push myself to be better in all things. In our work, in creativity, in life overall," he told his followers. "Motivation means taking care of ourselves, training both mind and body, and working toward progress no matter how small it may seem. I'm no stranger to tough days. When they come, it feels impossible to push on. That negativity isn't real, it's all in the mind and I know you have it in you to overcome it."
Mark Wahlberg
"They told me there was an ice bath🥶💦😂 @huntersedge my nickname is the workhorse.🏆 @municipal 🏹📈💯 #MunicipalPartner," Mark Wahlberg, who stripped down for a cold plunge, shared in the caption of a November 2024 Instagram video.
Mel B
In November 2024, Mel B shared what intense self-care routine look like, starting with a short stay in an infrared sauna and a meditation in a steam bath.
After letting out the toxins in her body, the "For Once In My Life" songstress stepped into an ice bath and enjoyed a ritual of rejuvenation for three minutes.
"I love love love doing my self-care. I always need to remind myself how amazing it makes my soul feel inside so I don’t get caught up in daily life and work before I do it again," she shared. "Now of course it isn't always this in-depth."
The X Factor alum continued, "At home my self-care routine is very very simple …….Let me know yours below and if you want me to share my simple home self-care routine that ANYONE can do, you just need to MAKE the time ... for YOURSELF."
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger took the plunge to experience the "ultimate ice bath" in October 2020.
In addition to braving the freezing water, she also did an underwater weight training with Gabby Reece.
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom froze his stress and worries in an ice bath in May, though his chiseled physique certainly turned up the heat online!
"Happy place… 😜🥶🙏 @renutherapy," he captioned the clip.