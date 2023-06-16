Lewis Hamilton's 'Head Is Not in Racing' as Shakira Romance Rumors Swirl: 'Priorities in Life Change'
We always knew Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie," but who knew they would be this distracting!
After much speculation that the superstar has sparked a steamy romance with professional race car driver Lewis Hamilton, retired racer Mika Hakkinen admitted the British speedster has been a bit distracted by more "important" things than his career — leading many to believe his eyes are completely locked in on the blonde babe.
"Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a surprise. Does money motivate drivers?" Hakkinen was asked during a chat with online gambling company Unibet, shared to their YouTube account.
"I know Lewis’ head is not 100 percent in racing anymore. It’s completely normal," Hakkinen confessed of the Mercedes driver, noting: "But does money motivate? Of course it does, but there are many risks involved. I think it’s highly unlikely he will join Ferrari."
"I always say that when people get older, the order of your thoughts change. Your priorities in life change. Formula 1 just won’t be the most important thing anymore," Hakkinen, 54, continued, seemingly hinting at Hamilton's focus on other aspects of his life, such as love.
Hakkinen's confession comes after the handsome Brit was spotted spending time with Shakira on numerous occasions.
After the "Waka Waka" singer was seen enjoying a boat day with Hamilton in May following the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and again while out for drinks with a group of friends, a source confirmed they were in the "early stages" of dating, as OK! previously reported.
"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty," an insider who knows both Shakira and Hamilton revealed after the race car driver was photographed with his hand wrapped around the mom-of-two's waist earlier in June during their night out with pals.
Hamilton appeared to swoop in at just the right time, as Tom Cruise became "extremely interested" in pursuing Shakira after chatting with her at the Grand Prix.
The single life is something the "Whenever, Wherever" singer, 46, is still getting used to, as she split from her longtime partner Gerard Piquè just last year after 12 years together, during which they welcomed their sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.