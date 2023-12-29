Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Ripped Body During 5 A.M. Cold Plunge: Watch
That's one way to start the day!
On Friday, December 29, Mark Wahlberg filmed himself doing a cold plunge at five in the morning, putting his fit physique on display in the process.
"First order of business 🥶 the new wake up call🔥," he captioned the clip, which starts out with the shirtless star climbing onto a contraption.
"It's five in the morning. Woo!" the movie star, 52, noted before using the ladder to get in the water and doing the sign of the cross. "They made it cold over here!"
Once in the pool, the father-of-four did the sign of the cross again and told his followers, "Happy Friday."
The Ted lead's fans appreciated the social media content, with one person calling him "the perfect man 🔥❤️."
"Always looking good!!!" another person commented, with a third writing, "What a Man ❣️😍."
While the movie star's admirers clearly think he's in fine form, he recently admitted he's looking "forward to playing a grandpa soon" on screen.
"I'm a dad now — embracing my old age," he said in an interview. "A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, 'Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens. I don't want to play that role.' I'm embracing that."
Wahlberg shares four kids with wife Rhea Durham — Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13 — and as OK! reported, they recently moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas so they could live a calmer lifestyle.
The actor explained the move was all about "giving the kids a chance to thrive."
"They love Vegas," he emphasized in an interview. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great."
"My youngest son is a golfer… My oldest boy, he's into jujitsu and Muay Thai. He's training every day — I've now become his personal trainer. My daughter is an equestrian," he added in another interview.
"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip, but just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community," the fitness guru explained. "There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."