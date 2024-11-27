Mel B Goes Naked in Infrared Sauna and Meditates in a Bikini During 'Self-Care' Routine: Photos

The very first picture showed the star in her birthday suit with her hands on her behind while standing in a red-lit sauna. The singer, 49, does "infrared absorption for 20 minutes," revealing the treatment can relax muscles, boost immunity, lower blood pressure, generate energy and more.

The mom-of-three then slipped on a bright orange bikini to do 15 minutes of stretching in the sauna, which is followed by 15 minutes of meditation in the hot space.