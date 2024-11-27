Mel B Goes Naked in Infrared Sauna and Meditates in a Bikini During 'Self-Care' Routine: Photos
Cue "Naked" by the Spice Girls!
On the morning of Wednesday, November 27, Mel B uploaded her self-care routine to Instagram, revealing through videos and photos that her "me time" includes going in the buff while inside an infrared sauna.
The very first picture showed the star in her birthday suit with her hands on her behind while standing in a red-lit sauna. The singer, 49, does "infrared absorption for 20 minutes," revealing the treatment can relax muscles, boost immunity, lower blood pressure, generate energy and more.
The mom-of-three then slipped on a bright orange bikini to do 15 minutes of stretching in the sauna, which is followed by 15 minutes of meditation in the hot space.
After sweating it all out, the British beauty headed outside and stepped into an ice bath for three minutes, where she "concentrates on my breath." Mel wrapped up the session by going for a walk and then repeats the process one more time.
"I love love love doing my self-care. I always need to remind myself how amazing it makes my soul feel inside so I don’t get caught up in daily life and work before I do it again," she shared. "Now of course it isn't always this in-depth."
"At home my self-care routine is very very simple …….Let me know yours below and if you want me to share my simple home self-care routine that ANYONE can do, you just need to MAKE the time ... for YOURSELF."
The X Factor alum has learned to love herself after enduring an allegedly abusive relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, 49.
"Trauma from abuse never goes. So you need to be able to recognize it, be kind to yourself and just quiet that voice, which you can do," she explained in an interview. "You have to just basically say to yourself, ‘It’s not your fault and he was the problem, not you.’ And you just have to heal yourself. And that’s going to be a lifetime, a long journey for me."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted she may "never be fully there, but I am on the right path, and I have the tools to kind of get myself through those dark times."
Belafonte — the father of her youngest daughter — denied ever abusing her during their 10-year marriage and filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against the star, accusing his ex of "deliberate and wide-ranging campaign to cause him severe emotional distress and destroy his reputation."