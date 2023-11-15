Antoni Porowski 'Couldn't Be Happier' for Pal Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce Romance Heats Up
Antoni Porowski is just as obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the rest of the world.
The Queer Eye star and close friend of the pop icon gushed over the new couple in a recent interview, signaling that most of Swift's nearest and dearest are incredibly supportive of her romance with the NFL star.
"I couldn't be happier," Porowski, 39, said of the "Karma" singer, 33, and Kelce, 34. "I'm very supportive. She's an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over."
"My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come," he continued.
The food expert has been on the ride with Swift since she began dating the tight-end earlier this summer. Porowski, along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, accompanied the multi-talented star to her second Kanas City Chiefs game when they played the Jets in New York last month.
"I got to really get to know Kansas City," Porowoski revealed of his connection to the area where Kelce plays. "We were there in the beginning of the pandemic and I ended up staying four months there and then coming back. So I really made so many friends that were there to feel like you're actually a citizen of the place and you get to find your local spots. It's a completely different, unique experience that I wouldn't have in anything else that I've ever done in my life, which it's like a long-term travel."
The reality star isn't the only member of Swift's inner circle to express their joy for the couple. As OK! previously reported, Gigi Hadid recently spoke out after rumors swirled that the supermodel did not support the songwriter's budding love.
"Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️🔥," Hadid, 28, wrote in an Instagram comment dispelling the speculation.
The support from her friends comes as the lovebirds' romance has gone from strength to strength. According to a source, Kelce "made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn't going to be just a fling. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor."
"Taylor's squad is convinced he's the one! They are so in love," the insider added. "They're looking forward to spending the holidays together, too. His schedule is crazy during football season, and she's got more concerts coming up, but they're working around all that."
People conducted the interview with Porowski.