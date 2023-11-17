'He's Illiterate': Joy Behar Appears Disgusted by Travis Kelce's Old Tweets, Doesn't Want Taylor Swift 'Stuck With This Idiot'
Joy Behar doesn't seem to be a big fan of Taylor Swift's new man, Travis Kelce.
During the Thursday, November 16, episode of The View, the co-host brought up Kelce's old tweets, which she had a problem with.
“Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘D---, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’” she read about the resurfaced comments, which he wrote in 2010.
“Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” she continued of the football star's old comments about women. “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”
“He’s illiterate," Behar declared.
However, Whoopi Goldberg quickly came to the 34-year-old's defense.
“Young people do young people stuff,” she said. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”
The Sister Act star then asked Behar why she's so focused on Kelce's past. “I’m a Swiftie,” Behar shot back. “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”
Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin also sided with Goldberg, stating, “We documented everything. You gotta give people a little grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”
- The View's Sara Haines Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Romance as a 'PR Stunt': 'I'm Not Interested'
- 'I Am Pro Romance': Kelly Clarkson Declares She Didn't 'Bash' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship
- 'Make Believe I Never Said It': Joy Behar Backtracks On Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib On 'The View'
Kelce, who was just 22 when writing those tweets, won fans over with his commentary.
“I just gave a squirle [sic] a piece [sic] of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” one read.
“Its such a nice day out….. as I stair [sic] from my math class… smh #mustbenice,” another read.
Swifties then weighed in, explaining that the tweets came from an innocent place.
“This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “I love that this is the problematic thing people have been able to find, though."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the pair's romance has taken off ever since the singer was spotted at the athlete's football game in September.
According to a source, their parents are supposed to meet on Monday, November 20, at the Chiefs game.