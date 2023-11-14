Rob Gronkowski Says Taylor Swift Is 'Great' for Travis Kelce and for the NFL
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance is a positive thing for both Kelce and for football in general.
During an interview with Billy Bush, the 34-year-old admitted that he thought the "Mine" singer was "great for the NFL."
"It's just great to see him [Kelce] dominating," he added. "It's great to see him with Taylor. They're a great couple, my man, and it's great business for all."
The former Buccaneers player also gushed about an epic dance battle he shared with Kelce when he met him a year and a half prior.
"He came on stage and we had an absolutely insane dance-off, that's for sure. And he can move, man," he continued. "He can get low. He can groove."
"He's a lot of fun to be around. He's a great guy. A lot of great personality," he praised the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. "And just, over all, just ready to get after it at any time, which is amazing."
- 'It's a Little Bit Too Much': Rob Gronkowski Urges the NFL to Not Show Taylor Swift During 'Every Single Play' at Travis Kelce's Football Games
- Travis Kelce Avoids Mentioning Taylor Swift's Absence From Recent Football Game, Skips Over Birthday Celebration
- Travis Kelce Thanks Erin Andrews for Encouraging Taylor Swift to Date Him: 'I Owe You Big Time!'
However, Gronkowski didn't always appear to be on board with the Swift hype at games. In October, the pro athlete said he would say "bye bye bye" to all of the NFL coverage of the singer.
"It’s just a little bit too much," Gronkowski offered at the time. "Yes, you can show her. Maybe have her perform a song now since they’re hyping her up every single week. But we want more football! Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play ... show the players, show the players’ celebrations."
But when it comes to Kelce and Swift's romantic relationship, Gronkowski couldn't be happier for the sports star.
"He's had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he's a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get," he told ET. "And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it's great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all."
And it isn't only Gronkowski supporting the lovebirds. Kelce's mom, Donna, was spotted watching Eras at a Florida movie theater this past weekend.
"It was freaking Travis Kelce’s mother, in a random little theater here in Florida, on a random Sunday night, on a random show time," TikToker Danielle Sparks said in a video detailing how she met Donna after taking a bathroom break. "It was Travis Kelce’s mother, in the theater with us the whole time and no one even knew ... She was the sweetest human ever."
Gronkowski spoke with Extra about Kelce and Swift.