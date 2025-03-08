20 Celebrities Who Attended Ivy League Schools: Conan O'Brien, Natalie Portman and More

Brooke Shields, who graduated from Princeton University in 1987 with a degree in romance languages, had to deal with paparazzi while studying.

In her memoir There Was a Little Girl, she opened up about the photographers who dressed like college students and followed her around.

"One photographer hid in a vent to photograph me walk to a class; another attempted to bribe a Mathey College freshman to take a camera into the showers and snap me in the nude. They would have been in for a surprise if they tried, because I had taken to showering in a one-piece bathing suit!" Shields wrote.