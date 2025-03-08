or
20 Celebrities Who Attended Ivy League Schools: Conan O'Brien, Natalie Portman and More

celebrities who attended ivy league schools
Source: MEGA

OK! rounded up the celebrities who attended Ivy League schools, the eight prestigious universities in the northeastern part of the U.S.

By:

March 8 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Angela Bassett

angela bassett
Source: MEGA

Angela Bassett became the first Marvel actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett got her bachelor of arts in African-American studies from Yale University in 1980. She also earned her MFA from the Yale School of Drama in 1983 and an honorary doctorate in 2018.

Bridgit Mendler

bridgit mendler
Source: MEGA

Bridgit Mendler retired from acting to focus on her businesses.

Bridgit Mendler took a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Southern California and graduated in 2016. After attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she graduated with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2024.

Brooke Shields

brooke shields
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields recalled the time a paparazzi tried to sneak onto campus and followed her around.

Brooke Shields, who graduated from Princeton University in 1987 with a degree in romance languages, had to deal with paparazzi while studying.

In her memoir There Was a Little Girl, she opened up about the photographers who dressed like college students and followed her around.

"One photographer hid in a vent to photograph me walk to a class; another attempted to bribe a Mathey College freshman to take a camera into the showers and snap me in the nude. They would have been in for a surprise if they tried, because I had taken to showering in a one-piece bathing suit!" Shields wrote.

Connie Britton

connie britton
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton has been tapped to host Hallmark's show 'The Motherhood.'

Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton graduated from Dartmouth College in 1989 with a degree in Asian studies with a concentration in Chinese.

Conan O'Brien

conan obrien
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien faced tragedy after his parents died three days apart in December 2024.

In 1985, Conan O'Brien attended Harvard University and earned a bachelor's in history and literature.

Elizabeth Banks

elizabeth banks
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Banks starred as a surgeon in 'A Mistake' in 2024.

The University of Pennsylvania welcomed Elizabeth Banks as one of its students in the 1990s. The Hunger Games actress finished a degree in communications with a concentration in theater arts in 1996.

Ellie Kemper

ellie kemper
Source: MEGA

Ellie Kemper reunited with her 'The Office' costars decades after the hit show was released.

Ellie Kemper graduated from Princeton University in 2002 with a bachelor of arts in English.

Emma Watson

emma watson
Source: MEGA

Emma Watson has been on a hiatus from acting since 2019.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson was also an Ivy League student! In 2014, she completed an English degree at Brown University.

Jake Gyllenhaal

jake gyllenhaal
Source: MEGA

'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong Hyuk expressed his desire to work with Jake Gyllenhaal in the future.

Jake Gyllenhaal studied Eastern religions and philosophy at Columbia University for two years before dropping out to focus on acting.

"But I have always wanted to finish my degree," he admitted in an interview.

Jodie Foster

jodie foster
Source: MEGA

Jodie Foster won her first-ever Emmy in 2024.

Jodie Foster graduated from Yale University in 1985, completing a degree in English.

John Krasinski

john krasinski
Source: MEGA

John Krasinski stars in 'Fountain of Youth' alongside Natalie Portman.

Brown graduate John Krasinski finished his degree in English in 2001.

John Legend

john legend
Source: MEGA

John Legend broke his silence about Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid the embattled rap mogul's legal battles.

Instead of accepting Harvard's offer, John Legend opted to be enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated with a bachelor's in English with a specialization in African American literature in 1999.

Lupita Nyong'o

lupita nyongo
Source: MEGA

Lupita Nyong'o notably led the hit film 'A Quiet Place: Day One.'

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o studied MFA in acting at the Yale School of Drama in 2012 after earning a bachelor's in film studies from the same Ivy League school in 2007.

Matt Damon

matt damon
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon will reportedly be part of Christopher Nolan's next film.

Matt Damon studied English at Harvard University starting in 1988 until he dropped out to work in Geronimo: An American Legend.

Meryl Streep

meryl streep
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep sparked dating rumors with Martin Short.

In 1975, Meryl Streep scored her MFA in drama from Yale University. She also received an honorary doctorate from the Ivy League school in 1983.

Mindy Kaling

mindy kaling
Source: MEGA

Mindy Kaling graced the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet with her beauty in a golden Ashi Studio gown.

Mindy Kaling opted to study playwriting at Dartmouth College, obtaining the degree in 2001.

Natalie Portman

natalie portman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in 2024.

Natalie Portman enrolled at Harvard University and graduated with a psychology degree in 2003.

Shonda Rhimes

shonda rhimes
Source: MEGA

Shonda Rhimes received a Commander of The British Empire (CBE) honor from King Charles III in December 2024.

Award-winning TV producer Shonda Rhimes received a diploma in English Literature with creative writing from Dartmouth College in 1991.

Sigourney Weaver

sigourney weaver
Source: MEGA

Sigourney Weaver will join the next 'Star Wars' franchise's venture, 'The Mandalorian & Grogu.'

Stanford graduate Sigourney Weaver got her MFA from Yale Drama School in 1974.

Tom Morello

tom morello
Source: MEGA

Tom Morello worked with Stray Kids and rapper Young Miko for the 'Arcane' Season 2 soundtrack in 2024.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello finished political science with honors at Harvard University.

