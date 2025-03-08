20 Celebrities Who Attended Ivy League Schools: Conan O'Brien, Natalie Portman and More
Angela Bassett
Black Panther actress Angela Bassett got her bachelor of arts in African-American studies from Yale University in 1980. She also earned her MFA from the Yale School of Drama in 1983 and an honorary doctorate in 2018.
Bridgit Mendler
Bridgit Mendler took a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Southern California and graduated in 2016. After attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she graduated with a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2024.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields, who graduated from Princeton University in 1987 with a degree in romance languages, had to deal with paparazzi while studying.
In her memoir There Was a Little Girl, she opened up about the photographers who dressed like college students and followed her around.
"One photographer hid in a vent to photograph me walk to a class; another attempted to bribe a Mathey College freshman to take a camera into the showers and snap me in the nude. They would have been in for a surprise if they tried, because I had taken to showering in a one-piece bathing suit!" Shields wrote.
Connie Britton
Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton graduated from Dartmouth College in 1989 with a degree in Asian studies with a concentration in Chinese.
Conan O'Brien
In 1985, Conan O'Brien attended Harvard University and earned a bachelor's in history and literature.
Elizabeth Banks
The University of Pennsylvania welcomed Elizabeth Banks as one of its students in the 1990s. The Hunger Games actress finished a degree in communications with a concentration in theater arts in 1996.
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper graduated from Princeton University in 2002 with a bachelor of arts in English.
Emma Watson
Harry Potter star Emma Watson was also an Ivy League student! In 2014, she completed an English degree at Brown University.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal studied Eastern religions and philosophy at Columbia University for two years before dropping out to focus on acting.
"But I have always wanted to finish my degree," he admitted in an interview.
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster graduated from Yale University in 1985, completing a degree in English.
John Krasinski
Brown graduate John Krasinski finished his degree in English in 2001.
John Legend
Instead of accepting Harvard's offer, John Legend opted to be enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated with a bachelor's in English with a specialization in African American literature in 1999.
Lupita Nyong'o
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o studied MFA in acting at the Yale School of Drama in 2012 after earning a bachelor's in film studies from the same Ivy League school in 2007.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon studied English at Harvard University starting in 1988 until he dropped out to work in Geronimo: An American Legend.
Meryl Streep
In 1975, Meryl Streep scored her MFA in drama from Yale University. She also received an honorary doctorate from the Ivy League school in 1983.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling opted to study playwriting at Dartmouth College, obtaining the degree in 2001.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman enrolled at Harvard University and graduated with a psychology degree in 2003.
Shonda Rhimes
Award-winning TV producer Shonda Rhimes received a diploma in English Literature with creative writing from Dartmouth College in 1991.
Sigourney Weaver
Stanford graduate Sigourney Weaver got her MFA from Yale Drama School in 1974.
Tom Morello
Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello finished political science with honors at Harvard University.