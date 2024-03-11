Who Did Lupita Nyong'o Bring to the 2024 Oscars? Fans Confused by Mystery Man Holding Her Hand on the Red Carpet
Lupita Nyong'o did not disappoint with her stunning 2024 Oscars ensemble!
On Sunday, March 10, the A Quiet Place: Day One actress stepped out to Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., for the Academy Awards with her costar Joseph Quinn — leaving fans wondering where her new man, Joshua Jackson, was just one week after their PDA-packed, romantic vacation in Mexico.
Nyong'o looked breathtaking in a dazzling Giorgio Armani Privé powder blue silk gown — which featured crystal beading, a plunging neckline and statement feathers hugging her waist area.
Quinn, who was most recently rumored to be dating Alicia Davis, appeared thrilled to stand by Nyong'o's side in a black tuxedo layered over a white button-up top.
The dynamic duo held hands while walking along the red carpet, causing fans of the Black Panther star to become confused by the status of her love life.
"Wait I thought she was dating Joshua Jackson?" one person asked via X (formerly named Twitter), while another quipped, "don’t let Joshua see this."
Nyong'o sparked romance rumors with Jackson in October 2023 — the same month she announced her split from ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela.
Coincidentally, it was also the same month Jackson's estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from the Dawnson's Creek star after tying the knot roughly four years prior.
At the time of her split, Nyong'o confirmed the news with an emotional, lengthy Instagram message for her 11.1 million followers.
"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," the 12 Years a Slave star expressed, admitting she needed to "publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust."
"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way,'" she continued. "But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love."
Nyong'o added: "And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true."
"I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it," Nyong'o noted.
The award-winning actress concluded: "#Breakup. Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it."