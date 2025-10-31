or
Who's Who? Celebrities Who Dressed as Other Stars for Halloween

celebrities who dressed as other stars for halloween photos
Source: @johnlegend/Instagram; @marthastewart48/Instagram

From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's royal-themed costumes to Martha Stewart's outfit, here are some of the most iconic Halloween looks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

chrissy teigen and john legend as queen elizabeth ii and prince philip
Source: @johnlegend/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opted for matching Halloween costumes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went full doppelgänger of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for Halloween in 2018.

The model donned a bright turquoise long coat similar to what the late monarch wore, while the "All of Me" hitmaker looked comfortable in a military uniform.

Guillermo Rodriguez as Olivia Rodrigo

guillermo rodriguez as olivia rodrigo
Source: @jimmykimmellive/Instagram

Guillermo Rodriguez posed with Olivia Rodrigo while wearing a costume inspired by the singer.

Before his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2024, Guillermo Rodriguez transformed into Olivia Rodrigo as part of his Halloween look.

He wore a white crop top with the text, "EAT DRINK SLEEP," and paired the look with sparkly shorts, black tights and a brown wig.

"@OliviaRodrigo surprises trick-or-treaters (with some help from Guillermo!) tonight!!! 👻🎸🎃💋," the show captioned the post.

Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie

jesse metcalfe and corin jamie lee clark as billy bob thornton and angelina jolie
Source: @corinjclark/Instagram

Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark broke up in 2022.

"happy halloween 🖤 Angelina & Billy Bob," Corin Jamie-Lee Clarke captioned her Halloween post in 2021, which showed her and Jesse Metcalfe transforming into Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

kendall jenner as marilyn monroe
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner followed the trend and cosplayed Marilyn Monroe for Halloween.

Kendall Jenner joined the long list of celebrities who paid homage to Marilyn Monroe for Halloween.

In an October 2023 photoset, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned a short, curly blonde wig and a black turtleneck top with long sleeves to recreate Monroe's look.

"happy birthday mister president," Jenner captioned the upload.

Kevin Hart as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

kevin hart as dwayne the rock johnson
Source: @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart wore the same costume in a hilarious Halloween video with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Kevin Hart made people laugh during the spooky season in 2019 when he posted a photo of himself dressed like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 This s--- makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow," he wrote.

In the hilarious snap, he recreated his Jumanji costar's 1990s era look by slipping into a black turtleneck and jeans. He completed the look with a chain and a black fanny pack.

Martha Stewart as Marilyn Monroe

martha stewart as marilyn monroe
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart has shared thirst trap moments on Instagram.

In 2023, Martha Stewart uploaded a compilation of her Halloween looks over the years, including a selfie in which she channeled Monroe.

"Every year I dress up as something fun for Halloween here are some images from years passed! Enjoy!! Years past or years passed ??" she captioned the post.

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

nina dobrev as billie eilish
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev sported an outfit similar to the one Billie Eilish wore during a performance.

At the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party in October 2019, Nina Dobrev stepped out as Billie Eilish, complete with an orange outfit and green-dyed roots.

Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen as Kris Jenner

pepper thai as kris jenner
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

She took the snaps with her daughter Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, nailed a Kris Jenner-inspired look for Halloween in 2021.

