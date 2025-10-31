Who's Who? Celebrities Who Dressed as Other Stars for Halloween
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went full doppelgänger of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for Halloween in 2018.
The model donned a bright turquoise long coat similar to what the late monarch wore, while the "All of Me" hitmaker looked comfortable in a military uniform.
Guillermo Rodriguez as Olivia Rodrigo
Before his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2024, Guillermo Rodriguez transformed into Olivia Rodrigo as part of his Halloween look.
He wore a white crop top with the text, "EAT DRINK SLEEP," and paired the look with sparkly shorts, black tights and a brown wig.
"@OliviaRodrigo surprises trick-or-treaters (with some help from Guillermo!) tonight!!! 👻🎸🎃💋," the show captioned the post.
Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
"happy halloween 🖤 Angelina & Billy Bob," Corin Jamie-Lee Clarke captioned her Halloween post in 2021, which showed her and Jesse Metcalfe transforming into Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.
Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe
Kendall Jenner joined the long list of celebrities who paid homage to Marilyn Monroe for Halloween.
In an October 2023 photoset, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned a short, curly blonde wig and a black turtleneck top with long sleeves to recreate Monroe's look.
"happy birthday mister president," Jenner captioned the upload.
Kevin Hart as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Kevin Hart made people laugh during the spooky season in 2019 when he posted a photo of himself dressed like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"😂😂😂😂😂😂 This s--- makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow," he wrote.
In the hilarious snap, he recreated his Jumanji costar's 1990s era look by slipping into a black turtleneck and jeans. He completed the look with a chain and a black fanny pack.
Martha Stewart as Marilyn Monroe
In 2023, Martha Stewart uploaded a compilation of her Halloween looks over the years, including a selfie in which she channeled Monroe.
"Every year I dress up as something fun for Halloween here are some images from years passed! Enjoy!! Years past or years passed ??" she captioned the post.
Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish
At the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party in October 2019, Nina Dobrev stepped out as Billie Eilish, complete with an orange outfit and green-dyed roots.
Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen as Kris Jenner
Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, nailed a Kris Jenner-inspired look for Halloween in 2021.