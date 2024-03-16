12 Celebrities Who Married People With Normal Jobs: Matt Damon, Taylor Lautner and More
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul met his now-wife, Lauren Parsekian, in 2010. The pair wed at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif., in 2013 and welcomed their two children in 2018 and 2022.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway told a friend she would marry "that man" she saw at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008. The man in question was jewelry designer Adam Shulman, with whom she tied the knot in 2012.
They have two sons together.
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo first met music producer Chris Ivery at a grocery store in 2003. They began dating afterward, they got married in 2007.
They have three kids: Stella Luna, Sienna May and Eli Christopher.
Jeff Bridges
After exchanging vows in 1977, Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston's marriage remains solid and fruitful. He met his wife on a ranch where he was filming Rancho Deluxe, and their fateful meeting resulted in one big happy family with their three kids.
Jimmy Fallon
Drew Barrymore met Nancy Juvonen in 1993 through her brother Jim, who was working on the set of her film Mad Love. In 2004, the 50 First Dates actress guest hosted Saturday Night Live, where Jimmy Fallon finally met Nancy.
The love birds only reunited on Fever Pitch, where Jimmy finally fell in love with her.
"You came to set … [in] white pants, a pink sweater and a green backpack … blonde hair and your white teeth," he said. "You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting. You stood out like a neon … and I was like, 'Wow.' Yeah, you just stuck out. And you were just so fun — we had so much fun on that [set], didn't we?"
The pair got engaged in August 2007 and married in December of the same year. Their children, Winnie and Frances, arrived via surrogate in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
John Cena
The film Playing with Fire served as John Cena's bridge to meet product manager Shay Shariatzadeh in her hometown in Canada. They began dating afterward and tied the knot on October 12, 2020, at an attorney's office in Tampa, Fla., before holding another ceremony in Vancouver in July 2022.
Jon Stewart
In 2000, Jon Stewart exchanged vows with former veterinarian technician Tracey McShane — years after they were set up on a blind date. However, they almost did not meet again after a mishap happened to Stewart.
"I thought, well, 'I'd be a jacka-- not to go out with this woman,'" he said. "I wrote her number on a dollar bill. And this was when I still smoked, so I went and bought cigarettes with the thing. I lost her number. I didn't call for a while."
Fortunately, The Daily Show alum found a way to reconnect with her.
Matt Damon
While filming Stuck on You in Miami, Matt Damon saw bartender Luciana Bozán Barroso, who captured his heart immediately. The duo have kept their relationship private before and after their marriage in 2005.
"We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," Barroso told Vogue Australia in 2018. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere'… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."
Meryl Streep
Although Meryl Streep and Don Gummer called it quits for years, their love story inspired people in Hollywood. They met in 1978 and married six months later.
The Only Murders in the Building actress has four kids with the sculptor.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert has been happily married to Brendan McLoughlin since 2019 following their 2018 meeting on Good Morning America, where the retired New York Police Department officer was working as a security.
In her interview with People, Lambert reflected on her happy marriage to McLoughlin despite the past hate responses they received.
"I just don't give two s--- about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," said Lambert. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
She continued, "It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."
Riz Ahmed
After their 2018 meeting at a café, Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020.
"I guess I don't really feel it's generally that relevant, so I don't delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much," the Sound of Metal star said in an episode of the "Grounded with Louis Theroux" podcast months after the wedding.
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner's sister, Makena Moore, played a massive role in his meeting with Taylor Dome. After Moore met the nurse at a Nashville church, she set her and the Twilight star on a blind date.
They immediately clicked and strengthened their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They wed at a winery in California on November 11, 2022.