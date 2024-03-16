12 Celebrities Who Married People With Normal Jobs: Matt Damon, Taylor Lautner and More

Drew Barrymore met Nancy Juvonen in 1993 through her brother Jim, who was working on the set of her film Mad Love. In 2004, the 50 First Dates actress guest hosted Saturday Night Live, where Jimmy Fallon finally met Nancy.

The love birds only reunited on Fever Pitch, where Jimmy finally fell in love with her.

"You came to set … [in] white pants, a pink sweater and a green backpack … blonde hair and your white teeth," he said. "You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting. You stood out like a neon … and I was like, 'Wow.' Yeah, you just stuck out. And you were just so fun — we had so much fun on that [set], didn't we?"

The pair got engaged in August 2007 and married in December of the same year. Their children, Winnie and Frances, arrived via surrogate in 2013 and 2014, respectively.