Secret Split: Meryl Streep and Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for 'More Than 6 Years'
Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, have been secretly been living separate lives for years.
“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a spokesperson for the star told a news outlet.
Despite their separation, the Oscar winner, 74, and the sculptor, 76, are not divorced. Streep was even seen on Friday, October 20, wearing her wedding band at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023. However, the last time the couple made a public appearance together was at the 2018 Oscars.
The duo share four kids: singer Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.
They also have five grandchildren including Henry’s two children, whom he shares with wife Tamryn Storm Hawker, Mamie’s two kids, whom she had with husband Mehar Sethi, and Grace’s newborn, whom she welcomed with spouse Mark Ronson.
As for property, the former lovers still share their Connecticut farm, although they sold their Tribeca loft in New York City for $15.8 million in January 2020. The Devil Wears Prada alum then purchased a $4 million home in Pasadena, Calif., in July 2020.
The duo first met in 1978 after they were introduced by Meryl’s brother, Harry. They then tied the knot that same year and have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight.
In 2002, Meryl spoke to Vogue about the secret to her then successful marriage with Don.
“Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while,” she stated, adding, “There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life.”
More recently, the Mamma Mia! star spoke about her estranged husband while accepting her 2017 award for Best Actress, following her performance in The Iron Lady.
“First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with music,” she began the speech.
“I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you’ve given me,” she noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Hollywood icon has been nominated for a whopping 21 Academy Awards and has won three.
Page Six reported on the separation.