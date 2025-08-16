PHOTOS Stars Get Starstruck Too! Celebrities Who Met Their Famous Idols Source: MEGA Meeting their idols threw these celebs into a tizzy. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Austin Butler and Ryan Gosling

Austin Butler's the next big thing, but that doesn't mean the Bikeriders star doesn't get dazzled. The 33-year-old recently revealed that he flipped out and hid when he almost ran into Ryan Gosling. "I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go through another door, I couldn't say hello," Butler said of the Barbie star, 44. "I grew up admiring him so much!"

Elisabeth Moss and Sandra Bullock

When Mad Men alum Elisabeth Moss met her favorite actress, she "froze," the 42-year-old admitted, describing an awkward encounter with Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, 60, at an awards show. "I just didn't know what to say. She's so cool, and she's so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other … and I just stood there and didn't say anything to her," Moss added.

Kelly Rowland and Whitney Houston

It was Kelly Rowland's Destiny to meet her idol, Whitney Houston, who died at the age of 48 in 2012. "I'll never forget meeting her in the lobby. At the time it was called Hotel Nikko, and we walked over and she was just a beautiful beam of light," the "Say My Name" singer, 44, recalled. "She is my hero and the woman who inspired me to sing, so I sat there and listened to everything she said. My body was crying and just freaking out. I will never forget that moment. God rest her soul."

Adele and Shania Twain

Canadian singer Shania Twain was incognito when she dropped by the 37-year-old "Hello" hitmaker's Las Vegas residency. Adele later posted a pic of her singing directly in front of Twain, 59, oblivious to her presence. "Thank God you had a hat on," Adele wrote. "I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!"

Sterling K. Brown and Meryl Streep

