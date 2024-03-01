Shania Twain Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans After Debuting Shocking New Look: 'It Gives Me Kardashian Vibes'
Shania Twain fans were torn after the country singer shared a stunning photo of her brand new, pale pink hair.
"Color my hair, do what I dare! 💅," she captioned the Instagram snap on Thursday, February 29.
Followers flooded the comments section with their opinions on the award-winning artist's surprising look, but couldn't seem to agree if she was an ageless beauty or if the color just didn't work for her.
"SERIOUS QUESTION!! DOES THIS WOMAN AGE?? 😍🔥," one fan gushed, and another one chimed in, "Gorgeous looks lovely, your beauty shines through no matter what you wear, color your hair, its always beautiful."
A third wrote, "I’m always gonna say Brunette Shania Twain for life, but this color does look good on you!"
However, others claimed she didn't look like herself anymore, comparing her to a wild range of celebrities from Roseanne Barr to Avril Lavigne.
"This look gives me kardashian vibes 😂," one user said, and another noted, "She should accept her age and dress her classy age and style."
Another follower critical user slammed her for allegedly getting plastic surgery — something Twain denied in a January 2023 sit-down on the Today show.
"I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it," she said at the time regarding her decision not to undergo cosmetic surgery. " Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful."
While Twain allegedly hasn't had surgery for cosmetic reasons, she did open up on having an "intense", "open-throat" operation in 2003 while battling Lyme disease.
"Our voice is such a huge part of our self-expression, and for a vocalist, a singer, obviously … it’s devastating in so many ways," she explained during a talk show appearance.
"I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough, and I survived that — meaning emotionally, I survived — and am just ready to keep going," she shared. "When you’re a singer and it’s your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling."
"It was a great, great loss, so I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one," she said.