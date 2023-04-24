Bam Margera Issued Arrest Warrant As Police Continue To Search For Missing MTV Star In The Woods
Bam Margera is on the run from police after he allegedly got into a physical altercation in Pennsylvania.
The troubled MTV star bolted into the woods near Pocopson Township in Pennsylvania around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, before State Troopers could respond to the scene of a reported disturbance involving Margera.
Upon arrival, police spoke to an alleged victim, who accused Margera of involving himself in a physical confrontation, however, the 43-year-old had already fled into a nearby wooded area, according to a news publication.
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warrant for Margera’s arrest and are actively searching for the missing stuntman. Law enforcement asked the public for help and requested information about his whereabouts to be reported to police.
Margera faces four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, as well as a count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.
The alleged victim remains unidentified at this time, and the serious charges were all classified as misdemeanors.
Trouble with the law is not something new for Margera, as he was recently arrested for public intoxication after causing a huge scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were eating on Wednesday, March 29.
Police were also called that same day with concerns of domestic violence after an unnamed individual heard screaming outside of Margera's hotel room at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
While law enforcement left the scene with no reports, Margera and a lady friend he was with were asked to leave the hotel. He would later be taken into police custody after the incident with Boyd at the dining establishment, as OK! previously reported.
Around one week later, Margera was accused of storming into a man's home and threatening to beat him to death.
Daniel Cardenas, 28, filed legal documents, claiming Margera had came into his home in the middle of the night unannounced while Cardenas was asleep and threatened him to leave the property.
Margera allegedly told Cardenas: "You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles."
Cardenas' roommate was awakened by the intense situation and was able to kick Margera out — until he returned an hour and a half later to inform Cardenas this time he had only "12 seconds to leave" while shoving his heavily ringed finger into the young man's face.
TMZ spoke to Pennsylvania State Police about Margera’s arrest warrant and search for the troubled star.