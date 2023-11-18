Kanye West Has 'Taken a Toll' on New Wife Bianca Censori, Couple Is 'Taking a Break' After Less Than 1 Year of Marriage
Will Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage survive?
According to recent reports, the Australian native and the rapper are “taking a break” after Censori’s friends conducted an intervention about her relationship with West.
Apparently, the lovebirds — who tied the knot in December 2022 — have been spending their time away from one another since mid-October.
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” an insider spilled on Friday, November 17. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
The source noted that the architect has been a good influence on the musician as he “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” but the relationship has seemingly “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”
West is currently staying in Saudi Arabia, where he has been spending his time making music with Ty Dollar $ign in a luxury complex-turned-recording studio.
The insider claimed the “Stronger” vocalist is “not that worried” about the status of his marriage.
Meanwhile, Censori went home to Australia, where her friends confronted her about the pair’s complicated romance.
“[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” they added, noting that West’s biggest concern is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”
During the 28-year-old’s time at home, “her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f--- up,” according to a second source.
The insider mentioned how those close to Censori were finally “able to get through to her,” about the relationship, in which West allegedly “has a set of rules for Bianca.”
Some of the rules apparently include that she must “never speak,” “wear what he wants her to wear,” “eat certain food items” and “work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”
“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” the insider continued, adding that Censori is “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and “starting to see things from an outside perspective
Apparently Censori “chose to go home after it was made clear to her” that West was not inviting her to Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. Sun reported on the couple’s break.