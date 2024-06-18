Celine Dion Moved to Tears as She Gives Speech at NYC Premiere of 'I Am: Celine Dion' Amid Stiff-Person Battle: Watch

“Your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure,” Dion continued. “Your never-ending love and support over all these years have delivered me to this moment tonight.”

While speaking with Extra on the red carpet, she explained how important it is to be open with her children — she also shares twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, with late husband Rene Angélil — amid her health battle. “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she said.

“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," she added of staying strong for her three boys. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”