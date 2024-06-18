Celine Dion Moved to Tears as She Gives Speech at NYC Premiere of 'I Am: Celine Dion' Amid Stiff-Person Battle: Watch
Celine Dion got emotional when talking to the crowd at the New York City premiere of her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, premiering on June 25 on Amazon Prime Video, amid her stiff-person syndrome battle.
“This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in years,” the singer, 56, who walked the red carpet with her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, 23, began. “I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”
Inside the theater, fans cheered her on during this tough time in her life. “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my family in my life,” she said, as René-Charles handed her a napkin to wipe her eyes with.
She thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you,” she said to others in the room, which included Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King and Dion’s neurologist, Dr. Amanda Piquet.
“Your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure,” Dion continued. “Your never-ending love and support over all these years have delivered me to this moment tonight.”
While speaking with Extra on the red carpet, she explained how important it is to be open with her children — she also shares twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, with late husband Rene Angélil — amid her health battle. “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she said.
“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," she added of staying strong for her three boys. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”
The new film will show what Dion's been going through over the years.
“My story will not change,” the singer, who canceled her tour in 2022 due to the illness, said. “I’ve been in show business all my life as an open book and there’s no way that I’m just going to, you know, just disappear just like that without my fans, who got me here, without them knowing nothing.”
"I’m here because they gave me their hands and they got me a career, so they deserve to know, so this documentary I hope brings awareness to the world and I want to thank you for being here," she noted of her fans.
As OK! previously reported, the "I'm Alive" songstress previously told Today host Hoda Kotb she wouldn't let her stiff-person diagnosis keep her from living her life.
“What did this disease take away from you?” Kotb asked Dion in a June 11 sit-down interview. Dion replied, “It didn’t take anything away from me. I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”