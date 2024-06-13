OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Celine Dion
OK LogoHEALTH

Celine Dion Reveals Her Children Worry She's 'Going to Die' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

celine dion children worry she will die stiff person syndrome pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Celine Dion's children are concerned their mother could lose her life following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

In a sneak peek for an upcoming interview on Australia's Sunrise show, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer admitted her boys René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — have been especially upset because she is their only living parent.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion children worry she will die stiff person syndrome
Source: Sunrise/seven netwoirk

Celine Dion confirmed she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

"I don’t have my mom. I don’t have my dad," she said in the clip. "My kids are scared because they lost their dad. They’re wondering if I’m going to die."

Dion got married to music producer René Angélil in 1994, but he passed away in 2016 after his own battle with throat cancer.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion children worry she will die stiff person syndrome
Source: Sunrise/seven netwoirk

Celine Dion was married to René Angélil from 1994 until he passed away in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Dion revealed that she actually began experiencing symptoms for stiff-person syndrome while Angélil was ill, but she concealed her health problems to focus on her husband and children. However, she eventually realized that she couldn't hide the truth from her family any longer.

"Lying for me, the burden was too much," she explained. "Lying to the people who got me where I am today, I could not do it anymore."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion children worry she will die stiff person syndrome pp
Source: mega

Celine Dion sometimes has difficulties walking due to her diagnosis.

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, she shared that her children began to notice when she was having difficulties walking.

"I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" she said in an interview published earlier this month. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion children worry she will die stiff person syndrome
Source: mega

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the award-winning artist, the rare neurological disorder causes severe muscle spasms that make it difficult to do everyday tasks, including trying to sing,, she she said makes it feel like she's being "strangled."

"It’s like somebody’s pushing your larynx, pharynx, this way," she said in a recent interview, demonstrating by pressing on her throat. "...Or, if I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands will get in position. It’s cramping, but it’s like in a position of like, you cannot unlock them."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Dion also noted that some of her spasms have been so intense that she's broken ribs.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.