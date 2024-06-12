Celine Dion Took a Dangerous Amount of Valium Before Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Want to Stop Performing'

During her chat with NBC's Hoda Kotb, Dion admitted she at first hid her symptoms, as her late husband and manager René Angélil had been fighting cancer for the second time.

"I had to hide," she confessed. "I had to try to be a hero. I became a nurse. I became his supporter. I had to protect my kids. Practice my passion. Feeling my body leaving me. Holding on to my own dreams. But do I have dreams, what is going on, I can’t sing."