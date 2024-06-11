Celine Dion Admits She Could 'Barely Walk at One Point' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: 'I Was Missing Living'

Celine Dion is trying to stay strong for her three kids —René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — whom she shares with late husband René Angélil as she battles stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" the 56-year-old singer told People in a new interview published on Tuesday, June 11, referring to Angélil dying from throat cancer in 2016. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."