OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Celine Dion
OK LogoHEALTH

Celine Dion Admits She Could 'Barely Walk at One Point' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: 'I Was Missing Living'

celine dion sons health battle
Source: @celinedion/Instagram
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Celine Dion is trying to stay strong for her three kids —René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — whom she shares with late husband René Angélil as she battles stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,'" the 56-year-old singer told People in a new interview published on Tuesday, June 11, referring to Angélil dying from throat cancer in 2016. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the "My Heart Will Go On" songstress will speak out more about what she's been going through in her new Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which releases on June 25.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them," Dion, who was forced to cancel her tour due to not feeling well, shared. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl ... I won't stop."

celine dion sons health battle
Source: @celinedion/Instagram

The singer shares three kids with her late husband.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Dion admitted she was experiencing symptoms early on that she ignored.

"I did not take the time I should have stopped, take the time to figure it out," the Canada native told Hoda Kotb in an interview that will air on Tuesday, June 11, adding that when she was having issues, she was taking care of her late husband, who was undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion sons health battle
Source: @celinedion/Instagram

Celine Dion is currently battling stiff-person syndrome.

Article continues below advertisement

"My husband as well was fighting for his own life," she said. "I had to raise my kids, I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero."

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, Dion was trying to understand what was happening to her. "Feeling my body leaving me, holding on to my own dreams," the mom-of-three said.

Dion then realized she needed to explain what was going on. "I could not do this anymore," she said. "Lying for me, the burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me where I am today, I could not do it anymore."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion sons health battle
Source: mega

Celine Dion said she could 'barely walk at one point' amid the tough battle.

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
celine dion sons health battle
Source: mega

The star is currently not touring.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Dion admitted the disease has taken a toll on her.

It’s “like somebody’s strangling you,” Dion, who shared her diagnosis in 2022, said. “It’s like somebody’s pushing your larynx, pharynx, this way.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” artist — who last performed in 2019 — continued, “It’s like you’re talking like that, and you cannot go higher or lower.”

Dion added that the rare neurological disorder gives her muscle spasms that can be “abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.