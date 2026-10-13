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Chad Lowe 'Wanted to Be Around' His Family at Nephew's Wedding After Daughter's Death, Says Insider: 'An Extremely Difficult Time'

Split photo of Chad Lowe and Fiona Lowe
Source: MEGA ; @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe attended his nephew Matthew’s wedding with his wife, Kim Painter, and their daughters following Fiona Lowe's death.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 7:09 a.m. ET

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Chad Lowe reunited with loved ones at his nephew’s wedding less than two weeks after the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Lowe, as his family leaned on each other through their grief.

"Chad, Kim and the daughters wanted to be around family this weekend," a source told People.

"Though this is an extremely difficult time, the family has rallied around them," the source added.

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Image of Chad Lowe attended nephew Matthew Lowe's wedding in Santa Barbara with his wife, Kim Painter, and their daughters, Mabel and Nixie.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe attended nephew Matthew Lowe's wedding in Santa Barbara with his wife, Kim Painter, and their daughters, Mabel and Nixie.

The Pretty Little Liars actor, 58, attended his nephew Matthew Lowe’s wedding to Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, October 10.

Chad was joined by his wife, Kim Painter, and their daughters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

The insider said Chad and Kim also wanted their daughters to find comfort in the company of loved ones while coping with the loss of their sister.

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Chad Lowe Attends Nephew’s Wedding With Family

Image of Chad Lowe and his family leaned on loved ones as they continued to mourn the loss of 13-year old Fiona Lowe.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and his family leaned on loved ones as they continued to mourn the loss of 13-year old Fiona Lowe.

Matthew, 33, is the eldest son of Chad’s brother, Rob Lowe, and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

He married Emily in a ceremony attended by family members and celebrity guests, with Gwyneth Paltrow serving as the officiant, according to Page Six.

The gathering came less than two weeks after Chad and Kim announced Fiona's death on September 29.

In a statement shared with People, the couple remembered their daughter for her personality and the joy she brought to their lives.

"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance," the family's statement said.

They also spoke about Fiona’s place in their family.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents," the statement said.

"In fact, she was the light of our lives," the statement continued.

"Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

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Chad And Kim Lowe's Daughter Mabel Pays Tribute To Sister Fiona

Image of Fiona Lowe's sister Mabel Lowe shared childhood photos for her in an emotional Instagram tribute.
Source: @MABELLOWE_/INSTAGRAM

Fiona Lowe's sister Mabel Lowe shared childhood photos for her in an emotional Instagram tribute.

Fiona was the second of Chad and Kim’s three daughters. The couple welcomed her on November 16, 2012.

On October 3, Fiona's sister Mabel shared childhood photos of her on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message for her.

"I love you so much, Fiona," she wrote.

"I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she added.

"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much," she expressed.

Chad Lowe Shares Message About Grief

Image of Chad Lowe shared a video about grief and spirituality in his first public social media post since Fiona Lowe's death.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe shared a video about grief and spirituality in his first public social media post since Fiona Lowe's death.

Chad returned to social media on October 8, sharing an Instagram Stories clip featuring author Gerry Hussey discussing grief and spirituality on Olivia Hunt’s "On Healing" podcast.

It was his first public post since Fiona's death. In the clip, Gerry reflected on the connection between life, death and spirituality.

"We both possess the human and the divine," Gerry said in the video.

"We are connected to everything that is. It just makes sense, and there’s nothing there but peace and love," the video continued.

"So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love," the video added.

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