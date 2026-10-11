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Chad Lowe and His Family Break Cover After Daughter's Death to Celebrate Nephew Matthew's Wedding

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Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter Fiona died last month from suicide.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Chad Lowe, his wife, Kim Painter, and their children made their first public appearance following their daughter Fiona’s death on Saturday, October 10.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, and his family attended his nephew Matthew's wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend.

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Matthew Is the Son of Chad's Brother Rob Lowe

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image of chad and Matthew Lowe
Source: MEGA

Matthew Lowe tied the knot with Emily Markus on October 10.

Matthew — who is the son of Chad's brother Rob Lowe — tied the knot with new wife Emily Markus during the lavish affair.

According to photos obtained by an outlet, Chad wore a blue suit while Kim, 52, donned a black frock.

The couple's daughters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10, sat beside them, sporting formal dresses.

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The Star-Studded Nuptials Was Full of A-List Guests

image of chad and rob Lowe
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and his family sat few rows behind his older brother, Rob, during the wedding.

Actor Chris Pratt sat next to them, with Chad's family sitting two rows behind Rob, 62, his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their other son, John Owen Lowe.

Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the intimate ceremony, with other A-List guests such as Cameron Diaz, Brad Falchuk, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña and Maria Shriver also in attendance.

The joyous event came just two weeks after Chad’s middle daughter, Fiona, 13, died by suicide on September 29.

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Chad Lowe Shared a Message About Grief Days Before the Wedding

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Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe announced the passing of Fiona on September 29.

Chad shared a message about mourning on social media on October 8 by posting a video of Irish author Gerry Hussey discussing grief and religion on Olivia Hunt’s "On Healing" podcast.

“We both possess the human and the divine,” the writer said in the clip, which was filmed in 2025. “We are connected to everything that is. It just makes sense, and there’s nothing there but peace and love.”

"You have to just trust because when you see the world through the eyes of the human ego, nothing makes sense," Hussey continued. “So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

Fiona Lowe Died by Suicide at the Age of 13

image of Chad Lowe family
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

'We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,' Chad Lowe's family said in a heartbreaking statement last month.

The Emmy Award winner announced Fiona's death in a statement last month, describing her as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," her family added. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives."

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the statement concluded.

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