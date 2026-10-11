Chad Lowe and His Family Break Cover After Daughter's Death to Celebrate Nephew Matthew's Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe, his wife, Kim Painter, and their children made their first public appearance following their daughter Fiona’s death on Saturday, October 10. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, and his family attended his nephew Matthew's wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Is the Son of Chad's Brother Rob Lowe

Source: MEGA Matthew Lowe tied the knot with Emily Markus on October 10.

Matthew — who is the son of Chad's brother Rob Lowe — tied the knot with new wife Emily Markus during the lavish affair. According to photos obtained by an outlet, Chad wore a blue suit while Kim, 52, donned a black frock. The couple's daughters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10, sat beside them, sporting formal dresses.

Article continues below advertisement

The Star-Studded Nuptials Was Full of A-List Guests

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe and his family sat few rows behind his older brother, Rob, during the wedding.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe Shared a Message About Grief Days Before the Wedding

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe announced the passing of Fiona on September 29.

Chad shared a message about mourning on social media on October 8 by posting a video of Irish author Gerry Hussey discussing grief and religion on Olivia Hunt’s "On Healing" podcast. “We both possess the human and the divine,” the writer said in the clip, which was filmed in 2025. “We are connected to everything that is. It just makes sense, and there’s nothing there but peace and love.” "You have to just trust because when you see the world through the eyes of the human ego, nothing makes sense," Hussey continued. “So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

Fiona Lowe Died by Suicide at the Age of 13

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM 'We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,' Chad Lowe's family said in a heartbreaking statement last month.