Inside Chad Lowe's Family Life: Meet His Famous Brother, Wife and Kids After Daughter Fiona's Death

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Chad Lowe and his family are mourning the recent loss of his daughter Fiona. The actor-director and his wife, producer Kim Painter, confirmed that their 13-year-old daughter died on September 29. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," the family said in a statement. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time." The couple also used their statement to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to seek support. "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," they added. Read on to learn more about Lowe's loved ones, including his wife, children and siblings.

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Chad Lowe's Parents

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's daughter Fiona died at the age of 13.

The Life Goes On actor was born on January 15, 1968, to Charles "Chuck" Lowe and the late Barbara Hepler. His parents divorced shortly after his birth. In a 2018 opinion piece for Newsweek, Chad's brother Rob Lowe said he and his siblings helped care for Barbara after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer. "She did not have a husband or a significant other, so it fell to me and my two brothers to navigate everything from her initial diagnosis to doctor shopping, treatment options, driving her to appointments and, finally, hospice care and the end of life — which was profoundly difficult, obviously," he wrote. "Taking care of my mother was scary, unbelievably stressful and painful. It was also a time to be with her in a way that might never have happened under other circumstances." Barbara was 64 when she died of stage 4 b----- cancer in December 2003. The Outsiders star continued, "When she passed in 2003, I felt that we'd had the talks we needed to have, that we'd spent the time together we needed to spend." More than two decades after Barbara's death, the family faced another heartbreak when Fiona died. Following the loss, Chuck paid tribute to his late granddaughter by sharing a photo on Instagram alongside the text, "Rest in peace, sweet Fiona."

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Chad Lowe's Brothers

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe has two half-brothers.

After she and Chuck divorced, Barbara went on to welcome her third son, Micah Dyer, in 1973. Chuck also had another son, Justin Lowe. Chad, on the other hand, has remained particularly close to his older brother, sharing in a 2022 interview that they "have had [their] battles like all siblings do." "But he's always been my best friend. And I think he would say the same of me. He's the person that I turn to for almost everything in my life," he added. Chad, Rob and Micah have all pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Rob rose to fame in the 1980s with films like About Last Night…, St. Elmo's Fire and The Outsiders before going on to star in The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, Behind the Candelabra and Dog Gone. Despite building separate careers, Chad and Rob have occasionally worked together over the years, including on 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2022.

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Chad Lowe's Wife

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe and Kim Painter share three children.

The Emmy Award-winning actor married Kim in 2010, three years after his divorce from his first wife, Hilary Swank. Like Chad, Kim has built a career in the entertainment industry, largely behind the scenes as a TV producer, casting director and still photographer. Among her notable works are Instant Dads, Ted Bundy and Conversations from the Edge with Carrie Fisher.

Chad Lowe's Children

Source: MEGA The couple announced that their 13-year-old daughter died on September 29.