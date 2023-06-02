Chad Michael Murray Sends Pulses Racing By Showing Off His Rock Hard Abs: Photos
Chad Michael Murray's wife, Sarah Roemer, is giving the people what they want!
On Thursday, June 1, the actress shared a video of the One Tree Hill hunk sans shirt, which proved he's clearly been putting hours in at the gym.
In the short clip, Murray, 41, showed off his chiseled torso in nothing but a pair of black sweatpants as he mouthed "I love you" and blew kisses while pushing two sliding doors together, eventually disappearing behind them.
Roemer, 31, had The Beatles' tune "Help!" playing in the background and left the caption empty other than tagging her hubby.
Fans were left drooling over the post, with one person commenting, "Aging with grace, your man 😍😮💨."
"Possibly the hottest thing I've ever seen," declared another, with a third writing, "@rooeemer OMG, you lucky, lucky girlie. What a stunning sight you wake up to in the morning! Good on you gal 😘❤️💞xxxx."
While the attractive couple keep a relatively low profile in Hollywood, the dad-of-two never hesitates to publicly shower the blonde beauty with compliments, doing so most recently on Mother's Day last month.
"My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders. You’re our rock mama," the Freaky Friday star gushed. "We travel the world together and It wouldn’t be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine."
"I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother — but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other," Murray continued. "And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good. I love you Sarah."
Prior to meeting Roemer, the actor was married to OTH costar Sophia Bush. The duo's union lasted just five months before they separated.
The Good Sam lead explained she felt they both rushed into marriage, blaming their drama on being "a very naïve 21-year-old kid. That's all there is to it."