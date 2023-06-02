Chad Michael Murray Sends Pulses Racing By Showing Off His Rock Hard Abs: Photos

In the short clip, Murray, 41, showed off his chiseled torso in nothing but a pair of black sweatpants as he mouthed "I love you" and blew kisses while pushing two sliding doors together, eventually disappearing behind them.

Roemer, 31, had The Beatles' tune "Help!" playing in the background and left the caption empty other than tagging her hubby.

Fans were left drooling over the post, with one person commenting, "Aging with grace, your man 😍😮‍💨."