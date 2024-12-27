Chanel Maya Files Restraining Order Against Her Mom and Cousin After They Allegedly 'Attacked' 'Gossip Girl' Star's Husband
Gossip Girl actress Chanel Maya Banks has taken legal action against her own family members by filing a restraining order against her mother, Lutchmin Judy Kumar, and cousin Danielle Singh.
Banks claimed that her mother and cousin conspired against her and attacked her husband, Carlos, leading her to seek legal protection.
According to the documents filed, Banks said her mother and cousin have engaged in activities aimed at damaging her reputation and causing her distress.
Despite her husband's attempts to communicate she was safe and did not wish to engage with them, Banks alleged that her mother and cousin persisted in their efforts to reach out to her, even resorting to involving law enforcement.
As OK! previously reported, Singh initially claimed the Gossip Girl star disappeared in October and said Banks' husband didn't try to locate her.
"He's not willing to help LAPD. He's not willing to help me or her mom find her," the cousin told a news outlet of Banks' spouse, who has not been named as a suspect thus far. "He is removing flyers off of posts and cars."
By November 13, the "missing" actress shared a cryptic statement explaining her whereabouts and setting the record straight on her strained relationships with allegedly abusive members of her family.
"My name is Chanel Banks. I’m a 36-year-old American nobody, and for my entire life, I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual…abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I’ve endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, whom are all so very 'concerned' about my current whereabouts," she said.
"I have met with the Police and verified that not only am I okay, but I’m finally free," she added.
Banks claimed she told her husband six days prior that she wanted to get baptized by one of her "favorite pastors" Robert Clancy. He later drove her to the airport for a week-long trip. While this was a chance for her to follow her religious convictions, she said she "also saw it as an opportunity to escape my cage."
"God said: I’m going to give you some money and I was shocked when it appeared just like He said," she continued. "Then He said: I want you to move. So I made my Exodus and took my Freedom Ride first class (on Spirit air no less) to the Promise Land."