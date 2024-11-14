'Gossip Girl' Actress Chanel Banks Releases First Statement Since Her Shocking Disappearance: 'I'm Finally Free'

As OK! previously reported, her cousin Danielle-Tori Singh recently told the press they had a very close relationship and rarely went two days without speaking. She even launched a GoFundMe page to pay for private investigator fees to help find Banks.

However, according to Banks, she had not been in contact with Danielle for 15 years. The actress further claimed her family refused to allow her to make her own decisions, and when she made attempts to escape the alleged abuse, they would "falsify official government documents relaying lies concerning my mental health."

"I found out hours before leaving that not only my mother's family, but also my dear husband's, were vehemently pursuing a CONSERVATORSHIP ie complete legal control to silence me," she said. "But I shall not be moved — ever. There will be no more lies. Everything in the darkness must come to light."