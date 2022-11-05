Jenna Dewan Sizzles In Sheer Plunging Gown Alongside Fiancé Steve Kazee

Actress Jenna Dewan proved her fashion sense is *sheer* perfection, taking the red carpet by storm while attending a star-studded gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Calif., earlier this week.

On Thursday, November 3, the Step Up alum made headlines after arriving to the amfAR Gala donning a long sheer mermaid-style gown with a plunging neckline. Seemingly constructed of black lace, the Come Dance with Me alum sizzled in the revealing dress, completing the look with a large pair of diamond earrings, silver and gold rings as well as a sleek black manicure and her signature long dark tresses flowing down her back.

Dewan was joined by her longtime fiancé, Steve Kazee, who opted for a notably less sultry red carpet getup. During his red carpet stint, the actor donned a classic black suit with a white shirt, accessorizing his timeless look with a black tie and a matching pair of dress shoes.