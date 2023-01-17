Channing Tatum Reveals Split From Jenna Dewan Was 'Terrifying,' Shares Whether He'd Ever Get Married Again
Channing Tatum didn't hold back when talking about his split from Jenna Dewan.
“I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up. I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And I was kind of going, ‘What’s…’ And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life," the actor, 42, said in a new interview of what led to his relationship with Dewan, 42, to not go the distance.
“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” the Magic Mike star continued. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”
The two, who share daughter Everly, were married from 2009 to 2019, and the handsome hunk had to figure out how to navigate his life post-split.
“In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s**t. What now?’” he shared.
- Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Romance Heats Up — Rumors Swirl 'The Batman' Star 'Wouldn't Mind Having One Kid': Source
- From Then To Now: Inside Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Messy Divorce & New Romances
- Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Daughter Everly As She Struggles To Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement With Ex Channing Tatum
However, the silver lining is that he spent a lot of his time with his only child. “It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends," he noted.
Tatum, who is dating Zoë Kravitz, gave a candid answer when he was asked if he'd tie the knot again.
“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again….Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?” he stated.
Tatum spoke with Vanity Fair.