COUPLES Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Their Red Carpet Debut Alongside His Look-Alike Daughter! Source: Mega Channing Tatum and Inka Williams made their red carpet debut alongside his daughter, Everly, at the 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' premiere. OK! Staff Sept. 13 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams celebrated their relationship milestone on the red carpet, making a stunning debut at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on Tuesday. The 45-year-old actor brought his daughter, Everly Tatum, 12, along for the occasion, showcasing a proud family moment.

Source: Mega Channing Tatum voiced martial arts master Keizo in the English dub of the anime film.

Channing stepped out in a casual yet stylish blue suit paired with a white T-shirt, exuding effortless charm. Inka, 26, joined the duo in a dazzling black strapless dress, which she paired with exquisite jeweled earrings and a bold burgundy lip. In a group photo alongside friends, Channing's look-alike daughter Everly shone in a lavender strapless dress featuring dramatic ruffles. The proud dad shared separate moments with Everly.

Romance rumors first sparked back in February when the couple was spotted at a pre-Oscars party. This sighting came just four months after Channing split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024. "Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy," a source told People in March, noting that Inka "has her own life" and "seems older" than her years. The two reportedly met through mutual friends.

Source: Mega Everly Tatum wowed in lavender ruffles, twinning with her famous dad.

Later that month, the couple displayed their affection during a late-night dinner date with friends at the Santa Monica dive bar Chez Jay. They appeared to enjoy each other's company, laughing and chatting as they went about their evening. The couple finally went Instagram official in April, with Inka sharing a playful shirtless picture of Channing planting a kiss on her cheek. "Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever!!!" she captioned a collage in honor of his 45th birthday. "Merci for making life beautiful and fun."

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram Inka Williams went Instagram official with Channing Tatum in April.

The couple was later spotted enjoying the summer in Venice, Italy. In early September, Channing celebrated Inka's 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on his own Instagram, writing, "Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so," alongside a fun clip of the couple riding a dirt bike at the beach. He also shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself kissing her cheek.

Source: Mega The former flames share daughter Everly.