Channing Tatum's Girlfriend Inka Williams Cozies Up to Actor in Rare Sighting: Photo
Channing Tatum and his new flame, Inka Williams, are living it up in Europe!
The Australian model gave fans a rare peek into their relationship with a cozy photo shared on Instagram. The shot, taken during a luxe yacht ride, showed the Magic Mike star relaxing on the boat’s deck as his girlfriend sweetly placed her hand on his back.
In the candid snap, Williams rocked a baby blue sweatshirt and fresh red nails, while Tatum kept it chill in a plain white tee and no shoes.
As OK! previously reported, the couple was first seen holding hands outside the CAA pre-Oscar party in L.A. back in February — just a few months after Tatum quietly ended his engagement to Zoë Kravitz in October 2024.
In April, the pair went Instagram official when Williams posted a dreamy birthday tribute to Tatum with pics from their tropical getaway.
At first, sources claimed the Blink Twice actor was trying to keep things casual.
“He doesn’t want a serious relationship right now. Channing likes her fun and spirited personality,” a source told Us Weekly in March.
Now, insiders are saying the vibe has changed.
Apparently, the Step Up alum is already dreaming of building a family with the 25-year-old model.
“Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë it was something he was pushing for,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “Unfortunately, they weren’t on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her.”
“He’s fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He’s also back to talking about making babies,” the insider dished. “He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids. And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him.”
For her part, the model has her own vision as to what the future looks like.
“She’s not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear,” the source said, adding, “She wants a ring on her finger first, though.”
“Channing is fine with that. He wants the same thing and to have a very traditional life in L.A. together so that he can see his daughter Everly as much as possible, too,” the insider added.
Still, those close to him have their concerns about his new love.
“People around him are a little worried by how fast he’s moving,” the source shared. But at the end of the day, “he’s not the type to listen to what his friends think — he follows his heart.”