Channing Tatum Is 'Very Excited' About Inka Williams Relationship: 'He’s Having Fun'

Following his recent breakup, the Blink Twice actor was spotted with model Inka Williams at a February 28 pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, Calif.

“Channing seems very excited about Inka,” an insider dished. “It’s pretty new but he’s having fun. They noted Kravitz is happy for her ex-fiancé and very supportive of him moving on.”

Kravitz also seems to be eyeing someone new, as she was seen leaving a bar on March 2 with Recruit actor Noah Centineo. “She and Noah aren’t putting a label on it yet,” the source explained, “but they’re spending a lot of time together."