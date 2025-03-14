or
Article continues below advertisement
Channing Tatum Is 'Very Excited' About Inka Williams Relationship: 'He’s Having Fun'

Composite photo of Channing Tatum and Inka Williams
Source: MEGA; @inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum is 'very excited' about his relationship with Inka Williams, according to a source.

By:

March 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum has a new woman in his life after his split from Zoë Kravitz.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Channing Tatum
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum is 'having fun' with Inka Williams, an insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his recent breakup, the Blink Twice actor was spotted with model Inka Williams at a February 28 pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, Calif.

“Channing seems very excited about Inka,” an insider dished. “It’s pretty new but he’s having fun. They noted Kravitz is happy for her ex-fiancé and very supportive of him moving on.”

Kravitz also seems to be eyeing someone new, as she was seen leaving a bar on March 2 with Recruit actor Noah Centineo. “She and Noah aren’t putting a label on it yet,” the source explained, “but they’re spending a lot of time together."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Zoë Kravitz.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were previously engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as where things stand between Tatum and Kravitz, the insider shared, “There’s no bad blood — they’re genuinely on friendly terms.”

In a conversation with Elle on February 25, Kravitz opened up about ending her engagement to Tatum, whom she directed in Blink Twice. “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Rather than discuss the demise of their relationship, Kravitz focused the conversation on her ex’s work, noting he “has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

MORE ON:
channing tatum

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Inka Williams
Source: @inkawilliams/Instagram

Inka Williams' relationship with Channing Tatum is new.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider previously told People on November 1, 2024, their breakup “was amicable,” as the former couple “realized they're at different stages in life.”

“Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers N.Y.C.,” they elaborated.

Prior to their breakup being revealed, it was reported they both had signed on to work on the movie Alien Gang, which they still are planning to move forward on, as they are “excited” about it.

“They both love filming and creating,” the source added. “Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë's focus and passion."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Channing Tatum
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz gushed over Channing Tatum's acting.

Before they were engaged, Kravitz gushed to GQ in 2022 what she loved most about Tatum, whom she called a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Life & Style spoke to the source regarding Tatum and Williams.

