Single Zoë Kravitz Parties Until 2 A.M. Following Shocking Channing Tatum Split
Hollywood’s newest party girl?
On Friday, November 15, Zoë Kravitz was spotted leaving TV personality Vas Morgan’s house party at 2 a.m., just a few weeks after news of her and Channing Tatum’s shocking split.
The Batman actress, 35, wore an all-black ensemble for her night out in West Hollywood, Calif. Kravitz was photographed leaving the bash in the early morning hours alongside pal Dianna Agron.
The celebration came after she was spotted with Agron on Halloween at a Princess Diana-themed event held at members-only club Chez Margaux in New York City.
An eyewitness claimed the Big Little Lies star was "dancing all night and having cocktails."
Despite her recent breakup, the source said, "She was in a good mood and seemed really happy.”
The star reportedly "helped close it down at 2 a.m.," adding that she seemed to be "having a great time."
Additionally, in early November, Kravitz was seen living it up with friend Natasha Lyonne at an SNL afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks in New York.
As OK! previously reported, in late October, reports spilled that Tatum and Kravitz had called off their engagement after three years together. The couple originally met while working on their movie Blink Twice together.
Though they are going their separate ways, an insider shared the two are not enemies.
“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” they dished.
“She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation," the source alleged. “Channing and Zoë are from different worlds.”
In October 2023, it was revealed that Tatum had gotten down on one knee.
“In the beginning, that was an attraction — and the relationship progressed quickly, perhaps too quickly. It just wasn’t meant to be,” the insider said.
Another source claimed the romance had run its course by the conclusion of Blink Twice and they decided to go their separate ways.
“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” they stated. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”
“[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider continued.
The engagement also added unneeded pressure between them, according to the source.
“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” they added, noting this made the pair “rethink” the relationship.
“They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the insider explained. “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”
Page Six reported on Kravitz leaving Morgan's party.