Channing Tatum Shares Shirtless Thirst Trap Weeks After Calling Off Engagement to Zoë Kravitz: Photo
Is Channing Tatum trying to make a statement?
On Wednesday, November 13, the Magic Mike alum, 44, uploaded a shirtless thirst trap just weeks after it was revealed he and Zoë Kravitz, 35, had called off their engagement.
In the clip, which featured the heartthrob shirtless in a red beanie, Tatum showed off his facial hair.
“The only fun thing about 7 a.m. training sessions is when they are done bro,” he penned alongside the footage, adding, “Also I sort of can't stand this dirt goatee I have for this character lol but it’s a vibe for the movie.”
As OK! previously reported, the sultry upload came after sources confirmed on October 29 that Kravitz and Tatum broke up a year after the hunk got down on one knee in the fall of 2023.
The duo started dating three years ago when they began working together on the film Blink Twice, which was Kravitz’s directorial debut.
Despite the two stars going their separate ways, a source claimed the split was amicable.
“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” the insider spilled.
“She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation,” the source explained. “Channing and Zoë are from different worlds.”
“In the beginning, that was an attraction — and the relationship progressed quickly, perhaps too quickly. It just wasn’t meant to be,” they shared.
Another confidante revealed that the romance began to unravel after the promo for Blink Twice concluded.
"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped," they said.
"[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together," the insider dished.
The pair were clearly having issues, as they never planned their wedding even though they had been engaged for a year.
"Neither of them were rushing to the altar," the source stated, noting the celebs felt organizing the event put "pressure" on their romance.
While Tatum seems to be coping with thirst traps, The Batman actress was recently spotted partying in New York City just days after their split was made public.
An eyewitness claimed Kravitz was "dancing all night and having cocktails."
"She was in a good mood and seemed really happy," they added.