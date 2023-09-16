Girl Dad! Channing Tatum's Sweetest Moments With Daughter Everly: Photos
Channing Tatum is one proud dad!
The Magic Mike star never shies away from sharing his adventures with his 10-year-old daughter Everly — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — with the world and how life can be as a single dad.
From bringing his kiddo to amazing concerts to wearing matching outfits and spending time at the beach, Tatum seems to be in the running for Girl Dad of the Year. However, not all of it has been easy since splitting from his Step Up costar in 2019.
"I didn't plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, 'She's a girl.' I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn't want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street," the hunky actor explained in a recent interview.
The need to be the best parent possible even played a factor in deciding to end his marriage to Dewan. "I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," he said of their divorce. "But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."
Tatum pulled out all of the stops when bringing Everly to the Taylor Swift concert, rocking a homemade T-shirt and friendship bracelets.
The proud papa showed off his happy little girl as she wore a princess dress and jumped on a trampoline.
Tatum may come off as a tough guy, but he has no qualms getting into an animal onesie alongside Everly.
The 21 Jump Street star safely carried his baby girl during an outing.
Tatum and Everly spent some daddy-daughter time together while posing on the beach.