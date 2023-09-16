Girl Dad! Channing Tatum's Sweetest Moments With Daughter Everly: Photos

From bringing his kiddo to amazing concerts to wearing matching outfits and spending time at the beach, Tatum seems to be in the running for Girl Dad of the Year. However, not all of it has been easy since splitting from his Step Up costar in 2019.

"I didn't plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, 'She's a girl.' I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn't want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street," the hunky actor explained in a recent interview.