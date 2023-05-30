Jenna Dewan Shows Off Fit Physique in Black Bikini for Memorial Day Weekend: Photo

"I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life," Tatum explained. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," he continued. "But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”