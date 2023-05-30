Jenna Dewan Shows Off Fit Physique in Black Bikini for Memorial Day Weekend: Photo
Jenna Dewan is one hot mama!
The Step Up actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 29, to share a sultry snap in a black bikini as she enjoyed Memorial Day weekend.
The 42-year-old — who is engaged to Steve Kazee, the father of her son Callum, 3 — posed in the mirror while showing off her fit physique in the chic two-piece suit.
Besides showing off her hot bod, Dewan has been finalizing her divorce settlement agreement with ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares daughter Everly, 9.
The former couple — who called it quits in 2018 after nearly ten years of marriage — are still not able to come to a mutual agreement on the 21 Jump Street star's Magic Mike earnings. "Counsel inform the court that the parties are still working on settlement," the 2022 filing stated.
Dewan and Tatum's split came as a shock to fans — and even to the couple themselves. “I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up," the hunky actor said of their split in a recent interview.
- Channing Tatum & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Hug During Rare Joint Outing With Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Everly
- Channing Tatum Reveals Split From Jenna Dewan Was 'Terrifying,' Shares Whether He'd Ever Get Married Again
- Obsessed With Celebs? Give The Gift Of Celebrity-Loved Holiday Presents From Angela Kinsey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Usher, More — Shop Now
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life," Tatum explained. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," he continued. "But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”