Lenny Kravitz Feels 'Blessed' That Daughter Zoë Kravitz Is 'Happy' With Fiancé Channing Tatum

"It’s Zoë’s dream ring," a source gushed to a magazine of the piece the Hollywood hunk picked out. "She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get. But he’s a romantic like that."

"Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!" the insider continued. "Zoë and Channing have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends."

"No two people have ever been more in sync," the source added. "They’re ready for this."