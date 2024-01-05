Lenny Kravitz Feels 'Blessed' That Daughter Zoë Kravitz Is 'Happy' With Fiancé Channing Tatum
Lenny Kravitz feels lucky to be able to walk daughter Zoë Kravitz down the aisle.
A few months after it was revealed that the actress was engaged to Channing Tatum, the rocker was asked about his excitement over her future wedding.
"Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well," the singer, 59, told a reporter, noting he feels "blessed."
As OK! reported, the She's the Man lead, 43, and the famous offspring, 35, were first romantically linked in January 2021, with the proposal news coming out in October 2023.
"It’s Zoë’s dream ring," a source gushed to a magazine of the piece the Hollywood hunk picked out. "She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get. But he’s a romantic like that."
"Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!" the insider continued. "Zoë and Channing have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends."
"No two people have ever been more in sync," the source added. "They’re ready for this."
According to a separate source, the two didn't put any "pressure" on themselves when they first got together since they've each been married before: while Channing and Jenna Dewan were together from 2006 to 2018 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013, the Big Little Lies actress had a relationship with Karl Glusman that spanned from 2016 to 2020.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Ready' to Get Married After Quick Engagement: 'They Really Are Best Friends'
- Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum 'Enjoying' Red-Hot Romance: 'High Fidelity' Star Loves His 'Bad Boy Charm', Says Source
- Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Romance Heats Up — Rumors Swirl 'The Batman' Star 'Wouldn't Mind Having One Kid': Source
Though the pair kept things private in the early stages, they began stepping out in public more often as the months passed.
“They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore,” a source spilled. “It’s obvious that they are very happy.”
In fact, the Hollywood beauty gushed over her beau in a 2022 interview with GQ, calling him a "wonderful human."
"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
It's unclear if the couple plan to have a baby one day, but an insider previously said that Zoë "wouldn't mind having one" kid.
However, their family plans will likely be kept out of the spotlight.
"A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so," she said on a previous episode of a podcast.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Lenny about the wedding.