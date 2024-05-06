Channing Tatum Claims Jenna Dewan Is Trying to 'Delay' Divorce Proceedings, Denies Hiding 'Magic Mike' Profits From Her
Channing Tatum is eager to have his and Jenna Dewan's divorce finalized after splitting in 2018, but he believes his ex is purposely dragging things out.
Though they appeared to have most things wrapped up, the actress claimed she's owed a portion of the profits from his Magic Mike franchise earnings. Dewan even went as far as to claim the 21 Jump Street lead hid some of the money from her.
The dad-of-one, 44, responded to her words by insisting her accusations were false.
"I have never denied Petitioner her share of any community assets or income. I have always agreed for Petitioner to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities," he said in the paperwork.
"During our marriage, Petitioner had equal access to our business managers and financial records. We communicated about our work and various projects on a regular basis," he continued. "Since our separation, Petitioner has had complete access to all our financial records for all activities during our marriage and since separation."
Tatum went on to say that Dewan's claims are completely unfounded, and her accusations are "designed to delay the processing of the case and increase the expense of litigation and will not, in any way, promote 'early resolution by settlement in a case where five separate mediation sessions have resulted in Petitioner's simply ignoring a tendered proposed judgment for months."
Throughout the mess, Dewan's lawyer asked, "Is Channing really calling Jenna a ‘liar’ for trying to get back an asset that he effectively stole from her in clear violation of California family law?"
"These latest smears and falsehoods are really just more of the same bullying and gaslighting Jenna has been subjected to for years," he said. "Regardless of whether Channing chooses to do the right thing, Jenna is confident that the law and the facts are on her side and she hopes this will soon come to a proper and honest conclusion."
The exes are also hashing out details over payments for their 10-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.
Divorce drama aside, both of the Hollywood stars appear to be in a good place, as Jenna and Steve Kazee, 48, started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, the same year they welcomed son Callum.
The Rookie actress is currently pregnant with their second child together, which she intends to be their last.
Meanwhile, Tatum and actress Zoë Kravitz, 35, began dating in 2021 and became engaged in the fall of 2023.
Neither of the couples have shared when they'll walk down the aisle.