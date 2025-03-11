6 Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Documentary 'Chaos: The Manson Murders': CIA's Alleged Involvement, Cover-Ups and More

Based on the 2019 book CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring, director Errol Morris' Netflix documentary Chaos: The Manson Murders explored the infamous, brutal Tate-LaBianca murders committed by the Manson family in the summer of 1969. It also examined the conspiracy theories surrounding the infamous killing spree 55 years later.

The film, which premiered on March 7, looked into Charles Manson's manipulative abilities and how he possibly learned them from the CIA's MKUltra program when he moved to San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district. At the time, the CIA was developing a top-secret experimental program by recruiting subjects for LSD studies to determine whether drugs could enervate people's minds and force confessions.

"[I know] I sound crazy if I say, well, there were these research scientists who were working secretly for the government who were trying to do exactly what Manson did with the girls — create people who would kill without regret or remorse, on command, and not recalling how or why they did it," O'Neill told Morris in the documentary. "And those research scientists came into contact with him during this pivotal time that he was turning into Charles Manson, guru/cult leader of these obedient slaves that would do whatever he said."

Manson's parole officer, Roger Smith, told the author he often met the cult leader at the clinic.

Scientist Louis "Jolly" West was also a frequent visitor of the clinic, which he called a "laboratory disguised as a hippie crash pad." He reportedly used the place to call up subjects for his study on the LSD effects on young people.

According to O'Neill, West induced insanity in the participants — who were reportedly unaware of what was happening — for a decade. He supported the case by mentioning the court-appointed psychiatrist who examined Lee Harvey Oswald's killer, Jack Ruby. The assassin was reportedly suffering a "major mental illness precipitated by the stress of (his) trial" before he testified.

When asked about the hunches of O'Neill's book about Manson and the CIA, Morris said it was a "concern" during the making of the documentary film.

"Of course. But I identify with Tom O'Neill. In many ways, it is a story of a detective who won't give up and speaking as a detective and a person who has worked on detective stories and as a person who was a private investigator for years, the desire to actually solve a case, whatever solving a case may mean, but that desire to finish the sentence and put a period at the end, and say case closed, is overwhelming," the director told Variety. "It becomes even more overwhelming the harder it is to finish that sentence and put the period at the end."

Morris added, "Tom asked this question: How did Manson convince these women and men to kill for him? How did he do this? Tom’s answer is that you need some kind of external conspiracy in order to make sense out of it. But can we prove that Manson was programmed as an assassin? Let’s put it this way, there’s stuff that suggests something like that, but it is far from proven."