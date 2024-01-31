Danny Masterson Transferred to Charles Manson's Former Prison to Serve Out 30-Year Sentence
Danny Masterson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison in where he is expected to serve out his 30-year sentence.
The maximum-security correctional facility, which is located in Central California, also housed famed cult leader Charles Manson from 1989 until his death in 2017.
As OK! previously reported, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted on two counts of rape. The That '70s Show actor filed an appeal in November 2023, but the Los Angeles Superior Court firmly denied his request to be released from prison during the appeal proceedings.
"If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life," the judge stated via court documents.
The judge also referenced Masterson's ongoing divorce with soon-to-be ex-wife Bijou Phillips noting that because he has no partner to go home to, he has "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."
Phillips filed for divorce from The Ranch star in September 2023 and requested full custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.
Following the bombshell filing, Phillips also left the Church of Scientology — which dubbed Masterson a "suppressive person" after his conviction.
"It's never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members," an insider spilled at the time. "In Bijou's case, she had nothing to lose and wasn't about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology's disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends, none of them are Scientologists."
However, another source revealed Masterson's parents and siblings have not confirmed whether they have left the church themselves.
"I can't imagine them cutting ties with Danny. It's a toxic mess. The whole thing," the source alleged. "Scientology's biggest threat now is Danny and whether or not he will blow the lid on the church and its secrets, meaning what they told him to do, how to handle the rape allegations. It's far from over, especially with the civil suits coming up."
Us Weekly confirmed Masterson had been moved to a maximum-security facility.