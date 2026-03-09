Chappell Roan Frees the Nipple in Sheer Outfit During Paris Fashion Week
March 9 2026, Updated 8:59 a.m. ET
Chappell Roan turned heads while attending the McQueen show at the Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a daring look that instantly got people talking.
On Sunday night, March 8, the pop star arrived at the star-studded event wearing a dramatic black gown made entirely of sheer fabric, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. The bold outfit revealed a black thong underneath and embraced the popular “free the nipple” fashion trend on the red carpet.
The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline and a flowing train, as the see-through material highlighted Roan’s edgy style and fearless approach to fashion.
She paired the striking outfit with a large statement choker necklace covered in sparkling stones.
Roan’s signature long, voluminous red curls cascaded over her shoulders, creating a strong contrast against the all-black ensemble. She completed the look with bold makeup, including dramatic eye shadow and a soft pink lip.
The singer confidently posed for photographers with her hands on her hips as crowds also gathered outside the venue to capture photos.
The appearance comes shortly after the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker made headlines for a major career decision.
Roan recently ended her professional relationship with Wasserman, the talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman. The move followed revelations linking Wasserman to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein through documents that were recently made public.
In an Instagram Story shared on February 9, Roan announced the change, writing, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman.”
Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, explained that she holds the people she works with to very high standards.
“No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she expressed.
“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she emphasized.
The controversy surrounding Wasserman intensified after reports revealed that he had communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell, a known associate of Epstein.
In a 2003 email that later surfaced, Wasserman wrote to Maxwell, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”
The message quickly raised eyebrows and fueled further scrutiny of his past connections.
Wasserman later addressed the situation in a public statement, saying, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago.”
He also stated that he did not have a personal or business relationship with Epstein. Wasserman added that he once participated in a humanitarian trip in 2002 with the Clinton Foundation.