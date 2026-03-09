Chappell Roan Frees the Nipple in Sheer Outfit During Paris Fashion Week

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

chappell roan at the mcqueen aw’26 show pic.twitter.com/h5K8cKPN1p — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) March 8, 2026 Source: @favspopculture/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan attended Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline and a flowing train, as the see-through material highlighted Roan’s edgy style and fearless approach to fashion. She paired the striking outfit with a large statement choker necklace covered in sparkling stones. Roan’s signature long, voluminous red curls cascaded over her shoulders, creating a strong contrast against the all-black ensemble. She completed the look with bold makeup, including dramatic eye shadow and a soft pink lip.

Article continues below advertisement

chappell roan at the mcqueen aw’26 show pic.twitter.com/x2i5XrAJtj — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) March 8, 2026 Source: @favspopculture/X

Article continues below advertisement

The singer confidently posed for photographers with her hands on her hips as crowds also gathered outside the venue to capture photos. The appearance comes shortly after the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker made headlines for a major career decision. Roan recently ended her professional relationship with Wasserman, the talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman. The move followed revelations linking Wasserman to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein through documents that were recently made public.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer wore a bold sheer black dress to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram Story shared on February 9, Roan announced the change, writing, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman.” Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, explained that she holds the people she works with to very high standards. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she expressed. “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker posed confidently for photographers at the Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy surrounding Wasserman intensified after reports revealed that he had communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell, a known associate of Epstein. In a 2003 email that later surfaced, Wasserman wrote to Maxwell, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan recently left her talent agency Wasserman.