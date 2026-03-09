or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chappell Roan
OK LogoNEWS

Chappell Roan Frees the Nipple in Sheer Outfit During Paris Fashion Week

chappell roan sheer outfit paris fashion week
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan turned heads in a daring sheer gown at Paris Fashion Week, flaunting her nipples.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Updated 8:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan turned heads while attending the McQueen show at the Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a daring look that instantly got people talking.

On Sunday night, March 8, the pop star arrived at the star-studded event wearing a dramatic black gown made entirely of sheer fabric, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. The bold outfit revealed a black thong underneath and embraced the popular “free the nipple” fashion trend on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @favspopculture/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Chappell Roan attended Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan attended Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline and a flowing train, as the see-through material highlighted Roan’s edgy style and fearless approach to fashion.

She paired the striking outfit with a large statement choker necklace covered in sparkling stones.

Roan’s signature long, voluminous red curls cascaded over her shoulders, creating a strong contrast against the all-black ensemble. She completed the look with bold makeup, including dramatic eye shadow and a soft pink lip.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @favspopculture/X
Article continues below advertisement

The singer confidently posed for photographers with her hands on her hips as crowds also gathered outside the venue to capture photos.

The appearance comes shortly after the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker made headlines for a major career decision.

Roan recently ended her professional relationship with Wasserman, the talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman. The move followed revelations linking Wasserman to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein through documents that were recently made public.

MORE ON:
Chappell Roan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer wore a bold sheer black dress to the event.
Source: MEGA

The singer wore a bold sheer black dress to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram Story shared on February 9, Roan announced the change, writing, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman.”

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, explained that she holds the people she works with to very high standards.

“No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she expressed.

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker posed confidently for photographers at the Grammys.
Source: MEGA

The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker posed confidently for photographers at the Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy surrounding Wasserman intensified after reports revealed that he had communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell, a known associate of Epstein.

In a 2003 email that later surfaced, Wasserman wrote to Maxwell, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Chappell Roan recently left her talent agency Wasserman.
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan recently left her talent agency Wasserman.

The message quickly raised eyebrows and fueled further scrutiny of his past connections.

Wasserman later addressed the situation in a public statement, saying, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago.”

He also stated that he did not have a personal or business relationship with Epstein. Wasserman added that he once participated in a humanitarian trip in 2002 with the Clinton Foundation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.